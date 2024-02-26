Park projects, museum money among Wyman Duggan’s budget asks

The well-connected GOP Rep. Wyman Duggan is eyeing three quality-of-life projects affecting Jacksonville among his budget asks, as the Legislative Session nears its conclusion.

The biggest tranche of money the Westside Republican seeks: $43 million for the Jacksonville Shipyards West Park.

“The benefits of Riverfront Plaza run the gambit (sic) from providing recreational opportunities, green space, and water access to residents and employees downtown to supporting continued private investment and development in Downtown Jacksonville. Riverfront Plaza is another step in activating the riverfront and laying the groundwork for smart and sustainable growth in Jacksonville. Success will be measured by the Downtown Investment Authority,” reads the appropriations request.

The state money, should it materialize, would match $25 million in city funding for the park project to date and $10 million for the Riverwalk along the river frontage. The $43 million would address a construction shortfall.

Duggan also seeks $20 million for Riverfront Plaza Park to match $25 million already committed to the former Jacksonville Landing space in what the funding request calls “another step in activating the riverfront and laying the groundwork for smart and sustainable growth in Jacksonville.”

Downtown residents and workers are expected to benefit, along with a “secondary population in surrounding neighborhoods and suburbs, particularly under-served urban communities without access to riverfront recreation and large green spaces.”

Additionally, Duggan is looking for $5 million for the Museum of Science and History’s Genesis Project, to match $67 million in local and private money for the project.

“The funds from the State will ensure the project to bring an iconic, innovative museum to the Shipyards of Jacksonville, a hub for culture and entertainment, and ensure there will be uninterrupted progress in planning, engineering, development and construction. These funds will specifically move the project into the final design and construction phase,” the request notes.

Duggan contemplates “$750,000 for design and engineering, $875,000 for design development, $475,000 for phase one of construction, $800,000 for exhibit designs and local project schematics, and $1.5 million for design development and fabrication.”