Budget conference: House meets Senate on Nick DiCeglie High School High Tech 2.0

Janelle Irwin TaylorFebruary 26, 2024

Nick DiCeglie Campaign 2022
The program aligns with Casey DeSantis’ ‘Hope Florida’ initiative.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie notched a win in the higher education committee conference, with a House offer meeting his request for a higher education program that helps young adults transition from high school to post-secondary education.

DiCeglie requested, and the House matched in its initial offer, $300,000 for High School High Tech 2.0, a program expansion to The Able Trust program that gives high school students with disabilities opportunities to explore jobs or post-secondary education options that lead into high-demand careers.

The program, as it exists currently, connects youth to academic, career development and experiential resources to be better prepared for the workforce. It currently operates at 45 sites throughout the state to improve vocational and other educational and employment-related activities, increase high school graduation rates and increase enrollment in post-secondary education and training.

DiCeglie’s request would provide funding to expand that mission to further align with state educational goals, such as the REACH Act and First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Hope Florida Initiative seeking to remove barriers to self-sufficiency and provide clear pathways for economic opportunity.

Of the $300,000 on offer, $200,000 would be used to provide grants to public, private and charter schools and training and technical assistance from The Able Trust. Another $95,000 would pay for salary and benefits for the Able Trust High School High Tech state director, which facilitates youth programs for the organization.  The remaining $5,000 would fund travel for the organization’s director.

“Students with disabilities often face barriers that limit academic success and affect future employment,” the request reads. “This project ensures better preparation for transition from high school to post-secondary education.”

The program, with the additional funding, is expected to serve between 400 and 800 individuals within the disability and economically disadvantaged communities.

DiCeglie’s request is just one of 59 he filed this Legislative Session totaling nearly $102 million, many of which were higher education priorities.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

