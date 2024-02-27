Budget conference: Suwannee County secures emergency communications funding

A budget conference committee is giving the green light to needed emergency communications upgrades in Suwannee County.

The House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee accepted the position of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government to allocate $350,000 to this project, fulfilling priorities of Republican Sen. Corey Simon and Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf.

Per the Senate funding request, the money will facilitate “a county-wide emergency communication system with embedded interoperability standards and functions to enable communications across multiple departments and agencies.”

First responder communication will be helped by this project, which is expected to offer “optimum portable coverage across the county.” This will allow for more consistent handling of 911 calls even in the most remote areas of the North Florida county.

Mike Grissom of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC is the lobbyist of record on this project.