February 27, 2024
Budget conference: Space Florida lands $6M
Jacob Ogles

Florida from space, with satellite.
The latest Senate offer matches funding the House had for the aerospace economic development agency.

Forget the moon landing. It looks like Space Florida just landed $6 million in state revenue.

The latest Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations offer includes $6 million for the aerospace economic development agency.

That’s equal to what House Infrastructure and Tourism budget negotiators have already set aside for the organization. The funding comes out of nonrecurring general revenues.

While Space Florida pursues economic development in the sector to work throughout Florida, the agency’s efforts are especially valuable on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously represented much of the Space Coast in Washington, and has long voiced support for growing the industry. Additionally, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez serves as Board Chair for the organization. Support in the executive branch seems highly likely.

But it took haggling with the Senate, which originally included no funding for Space Florida in its budget, before heading into the conference.

The money should prove especially valuable as the group goes through a leadership transition.

Space Florida recently hired Robert A. Long as the new President and CEO, taking over from Frank DiBello, who has led Space Florida since 2009.

Long laid out a vision for Space Florida ahead of the Legislative Session.

“Our vision this year is to implement policies that will strengthen Florida’s standing as the global hub of aerospace commerce and propel us into a new era, leading the charge on economic investment and critical infrastructure and tech advancements for the aerospace industry,” he said.

“The expansion of our spaceport territory provides optionality for aerospace development, and further solidifies Florida as the premier global and interplanetary capital for aerospace commerce. This enhancement will attract a diverse range of aerospace companies and investors to new regions of our state, driving greater economic growth and supporting military resiliency.”

The funding, of course, also comes during a big week for private spaceflight — the first commercial lander to achieve a successful soft landing on the moon.

While Houston-based Intuitive Machines was behind the lander, Odysseus, Florida played a major role in making this event happen.

The launch occurred from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. The camera sent up to the moon was built by students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, located in Daytona Beach.

The rocket that took Odysseus up was made by SpaceX, a company Space Florida worked to spark a good relationship with, allowing Kennedy Space Center to host multiple launches for the Elon Musk-run firm.

Jacob Ogles

