February 27, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Chambers remain at odds on jobs, transportation, police recruitment programs
Alex Andrade takes a pass on the Senate.

Gray RohrerFebruary 27, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Consumer sentiment on the upswing for 5 straight months in Florida

HeadlinesNE Florida

Budget conference: Security, ADA upgrades funded for Baker County Courthouse

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Senate serves up $6.5M for Farm Share

FLAPOL042022CH025
The Senate is sticking to its $75M position for the Job Growth Grant Fund.

Lawmakers continue to squabble over funding levels for a set of programs key to economic development in the state.

In the latest offer from the Senate, the chamber is sticking to its position of $75 million for the Job Growth Grant Fund, which allows Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue grants to local governments for job training and transportation projects. DeSantis requested $100 million for the program, but the House included $42 million in its offer.

Another difference between the chambers is on transportation funding, although the Senate moved to the House preference for $13.98 billion for the Florida Department of Transportation’s work program, the main vehicle for infrastructure projects in the state, down from its original preference of about $14.2 billion.

But the Senate is also pushing for $231 million in local transportation projects on top of the work program, which the House doesn’t include in its budget.

The Senate is also sticking to its position of not funding new facilities at Camp Blanding, the training center for the Florida National Guard. The House wants $100 million for improvements to the site.

“Our National Guard has discussed the need for a Level 2 operational center there,” said Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican and the top House transportation budget negotiator. “So it’s our hope and intent to move that forward and allow them to build out the needed components of Camp Blanding.”

The chambers are moving closer to each other on the law enforcement recruitment bonus program. The latest Senate offer was $17 million, up $2 million from its original budget but still $3 million short of what the House prefers. DeSantis has consistently touted the program, which pays a $5,000 signing bonus for new police officers who come to Florida from out of state.

Despite the differences there have been key areas of agreement. The House agreed to $80 million for VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism marketing agency, and the chambers had already agreed to $258 million for affordable housing programs as part of their initial budgets.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousConsumer sentiment on the upswing for 5 straight months in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more