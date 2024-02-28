Budget conference: Good news for Delores Barr Weaver program for girls

The House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee and Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Criminal and Civil Justice found common ground on the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center’s Girl Matters Continuity of Care project.

The House side agreed to the Senate ask for $500,000, seemingly closing the matter in favor of the Jacksonville program.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley got her full request to “sustain the nationally recognized Girls Matters: Continuity of Care (CCM) community-based program which stops the revolving door of girls cycling in and out of the justice system due to unaddressed mental health needs.”

“Since the program’s inception, girls’ incarceration has reduced by 72% in Duval County (First Coast 65%) compared to 58% statewide, saving the State $10.3M and growing,” the request notes, adding that “63 girls will receive intensive therapeutic services and an additional 72 girls will be served through groups at the detention center or in teen court” through this funding.

For the uninitiated, Delores Barr Weaver is the wife of former Jacksonville Jaguars owner Wayne Weaver.

Robyn Metcalf Blank of The Griffin Group is the lobbyist of record here.