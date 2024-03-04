Florida TaxWatch report: Average Florida rental rates fell slightly in past year

Residential rental rates might have leveled off in the Sunshine State after three years of wild increases, according to a recently released Florida TaxWatch report.
Rental prices in Florida had skyrocketed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, jumping from an average rental rate of $1,187 per month in December of 2020 to $1,545 in December 2023.
While the most recent December price seems high in comparison to pre-pandemic levels, the figure has actually declined in the past year, the report stated. The cost of a monthly rental unit has fallen in most metro areas in Florida since December 2022. A one-bedroom rental unit in Miami now runs $2,600 per month. That’s a 2.3% decrease over a year ago.
Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg all saw decreases in rental rates over the past year as well. Orlando had the biggest decrease in monthly rates, dropping 7.1% in the past year, falling to an average monthly rate of $1,570 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.
“Fortunately, initiatives like the ‘Live Local Act’ of 2023 have helped the rental market begin to stabilize, but the Florida Legislature must continue to support renters and ensure Florida remains both a desirable and affordable place to live and work,” said Jeff Kottkamp, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Acting CEO and President of TaxWatch, a state government watchdog group.
Jacksonville and Tallahassee were the only two large metro areas that saw annual increases in monthly rental rates. Jacksonville had a 1.6% increase in the past year to $1,270 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Tallahassee’s rental rate jumped to $970 per month on average for a one-bedroom unit, a 4.3% annual increase. But both of those cities saw a decrease in rental rates over the year for two-bedroom units, which fell about 2% in each city.
While the decrease in most rental markets in the state is welcome news, TaxWatch warned rental rates are still inordinately high. The watchdog group warned that as more and more new residents are flooding the state, the chance of any significant drop in rental rates in the near future is not likely.
“Florida is still welcoming an influx of new residents, from young families to retirees, every single day, but affordability — which is largely driven by housing costs — determines whether they will stay in our great state,” Kottkamp said.
2 comments
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
March 4, 2024 at 6:14 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
Our Great Nation, and The Entire State of Florida,
(with the exception of 6 or 8 Dook 4 Brains Lefty posters below) give a Big Shout-Out to Ron and The Beautiful Casey DeSantis for their Trail-Blazing setting the bar for the rest of The Nation on Turning this 8iden-Nomics 3.5 year Horror Story around.
Kudos Ron & Casey from Earl and the rest of a Great-Full Nation.
Earl Pitts American
*Queue Loud Patriotic USA USA USA Music to Further “WHIZZ-OFF” those 6 or 8 Dook 4 Brains Lefty posters who are sure to “Chime-In” with their “Leftist Screed” in a lame attempt to cast shade on Earl, Ron, and Casey.*
JD
March 4, 2024 at 7:55 am
Ah, Shitts, while your enthusiasm for the DeSantis duo is as palpable as Florida humidity, let’s sprinkle a little factual seasoning on this sunny narrative omelet. Sure, we might give a tip of the hat for any dip in rental prices, but let’s not throw a parade just yet. It’s like celebrating finding a dollar on the sidewalk while ignoring the hole it came out of—your pocket, which is now missing a wallet.
Rental prices, while showing a slight dip as per your jubilant announcement, have climbed the ladder so high in recent years that even a modest step down feels like a victory. But let’s be real, it’s like congratulating a mountain for being an inch shorter this year. Great, but I’m still out of breath looking at it.
And about that data point you’re waving like a victory flag? It’s just one star in the sky, Shitts. A single data point doesn’t quite capture the whole picture, much like one “Trail-Blazing” act doesn’t quite fix an economy faster than you can say “8iden-Nomics.” It’s a bit like judging an entire movie based on the trailer or an entire meal on the appetizer. Tasty, perhaps, but not quite filling.
So, while we’re all for celebrating the small wins, let’s not forget the mountain we’re still climbing. After all, a single drop of rain doesn’t mean the drought’s over—it just means you might need to dust off your umbrella. Keep the patriotic tunes coming, Shitts, but maybe lower the volume until we’ve got more to sing about.