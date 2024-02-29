Bill lowering gun purchasing minimum age to 18 moving through House despite Senate resistance

The House gave a second reading to a bill (HB 1223) that would reverse gun control rules enacted after the Parkland shooting by lowering the minimum age to buy a gun from 21 to 18. But the Senate has already made clear these changes are dead on arrival.
Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani, who lives in Orlando — which had its own mass shooting in 2016 at the Pulse nightclub — lamented the fact that the House is continuing to push to undo parts of the bipartisan law passed after Parkland.
“I was very proud of this Legislature for coming together and supporting these measures, many of which, on both sides of the aisle, took political risk to do so,” Eskamani said. “I just can’t fathom the idea of regressing on this issue.”
But bill sponsor Rep. Bobby Payne, a Palatka Republican, argued that banning 18-year-olds from buying shotguns and rifles was unconstitutional since those teenagers can be charged as adults with felonies, sign contracts or join the military. They should be allowed to purchase guns too, he said.
“I’m doing this for the protection of those who are 18 to 21 years old, and those in rural areas like my area that like to use rifles and long guns,” Payne said. “The majority of people that purchase long guns are law-abiding citizens.”
Democrats voiced opposition to changing the law that had been enacted after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Valentine’s Day in 2018, where a 19-year-old shot and killed 17 people with a AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.
“Is there any concern about public safety?” Eskamani asked. “What’s the justification when it comes to the safety and prevention of mass shootings in our schools?”
Payne defended his bill, saying other safeguards were in place to protect students with the Marjory Stoneman School Safety Act.
Eskamani also pushed Payne on whether it was wise to allow 18-year-olds access to guns, especially during a youth mental health crisis.
“Is this the right time to bring that age back to 18?” Eskamani asked.
“I could balance that question by saying, we’re seeing more acts of violence. We’re seeing people come across our border that we don’t have protections for,” Payne responded. “I’m doing this for the protection of those who are 18 to 21 years old, and those in rural areas like my area that like to use rifles and long guns. That’s what this bill is about — for sporting.”
4 comments
Dont Say FLA
February 29, 2024 at 3:15 pm
Maybe lower the drinking age back to 18 so kids can blow off some steam by drinking some beer like when America was so great and kids didn’t shoot their schools up.
Nah, lower the gun age to 18. That’ll fix it.
Very proud FLgOP Legislators all say, “There I fixed it”
They should be very very proud of themselves. What good boys.
No Resignations
February 29, 2024 at 3:27 pm
What is it with the G0P? Is it that G0P legislators cannot resign?
Is that why they do the things that they do? They want out, but they are not allowed to resign?
Are they counting on us voters to put them out? Reasonable people could totally infer that G0P legislators are counting on us voters to put them out.
By all appearances, they’re practically begging to be put out of office and thus, the feel, their misery.
Am I missing something? What am I missing?
cantfixstupido
February 29, 2024 at 3:55 pm
If the USA is willing to send a young man or woman of 18 years of age to WAR, they should be able to legally purchase a gun when they want to. Show some friggin respect. You can’t have it both ways.
