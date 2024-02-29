Ruth’s List Florida backs Yvette Drucker for re-election to Boca Raton Council

Longtime community volunteer Yvette Drucker’s bid to stay on the Boca Raton City Council for three more years now has support from Ruth’s List Florida.

The Democratic, pro-women organization announced its endorsement of Drucker, calling her “exactly the kind of woman that we want to uplift and protect in office.”

“Council Member Drucker has been an advocate for women and children even before becoming elected and has continued to ensure the voices of her constituents are heard,” Ruth’s List CEO Christina Diamond said in a statement.

“She is a shining example of the type of leaders we need at the local level right now.”

Drucker said she appreciates the nod.

“Ruth’s list knows how to make Florida a better place for women and families,” she said in a statement.

A first-generation Cuban American, Drucker grew up in Miami and moved to Boca Raton in 2004. The City Council appointed her to serve the remaining term of former Council member Jeremy Rodgers after his military deployment overseas. She won election to Seat C in the city’s nonpartisan March 2021 election with 51% of the vote.

Drucker is a longtime advocate for children and families and has contributed time to the Junior League of Boca Raton and served as statewide Public Affairs Chair for a coalition representing 23 member Florida Leagues.

Currently, she serves on the National League of Cities and was recently appointed to the League’s 2024 Transportation and Infrastructure Services Federal Advocacy Committee.

Less than three weeks before the city’s election, just one person is running against her: Bernard Korn, a former law enforcement officer and teacher who ran against Drucker in 2021, placing last among four candidates with less than 5% of the vote. He mounted unsuccessful challenges against Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

Two candidates — Brian Stenberg and Andrew Thomson — are also vying for to-be-open Seat D, which Council member Monica Mayotte must vacate due to term limits.

The nonpartisan Boca Raton election is on Tuesday, March 19.