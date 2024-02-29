Bill Posey backs Dave Weldon for HD 32

U.S. Rep. Bill Posey is endorsing Dave Weldon for House District 32.

Weldon, a former U.S. Representative, is running to succeed state Rep. Thad Altman in the Brevard County-based district. Altman cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

Weldon, an Indialantic Republican, was first elected to the U.S. House in 1994, flipping a seat that had been previously held by Democrat Jim Bacchus. He decided not to seek re-election in 2008, when he endorsed then-state Sen. Posey to succeed him.

“If the people of Brevard want someone with a track record of being a proven conservative who is approachable, hard-working and very effective at serving them in Tallahassee, Dr. Dave is that man,” Posey said.

“He is a veteran and a physician who we can trust to get the job done. Dave is a champion for our values and creating good jobs in Brevard. Dave will stand strong against illegal immigration and the Democrats’ radical agenda.”

Posey encouraged all votes to join him in supporting Weldon.

The district includes Rockledge, Viera, Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach and Indialantic.

Weldon is a medical doctor and U.S. Army veteran. As a member of Congress, Weldon was an avid supporter of U.S. space policy and helped secure funds to construct the East Central Florida VA Clinic and expand the Archie Carr Wildlife Refuge. He also served as chair of the Israel Allies Foundation board and as a trustee for the Florida Institute of Technology.

Weldon has attempted a return to politics before, running unsuccessfully in 2012 against then-U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. Weldon lost in the GOP Primary that year to Connie Mack IV, who was at the time a U.S. Representative.

The state House district he’s now seeking favors Republicans, with 44% of the electorate registered as Republicans, compared to just 26% as Democrats. Another 30% of voters are independent.

He also notably played bass in The Second Amendments, a country rock band made up of members of Congress.

Weldon is so far unopposed in the GOP Primary. Democrat Juan Jose Hinojosa is also running.

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.