Takeaways from Tallahassee — When will the hankie drop?

Last year, political consultant Kevin Cate couldn’t bring himself to sponsor his annual guess-when-the-Legislature-will-adjourn contest.

“The Legislature got so mean and The Process was kind of entirely to hurt, gay people, Black people,” he said. “It seemed a little bit inappropriate to have anything fun related to it because I felt like it was potentially, making light of just a really dark time.”

But happy(ish) days are here again and the political consultant/adman is reviving the #CateSineDie contest he has been running since 2014.

It’s not a betting pool, but there are a year’s worth of bragging rights and Cate will donate $500 to the charity of the winner’s choice.

Anyone in the Twitterverse can enter throughout the day Monday, March 4. Just post on X the exact date and time you expect the 2024 Session to end, along with your favorite charity and the hashtag #CateSineDie.

This contest uses modified “The Price is Right” rules. “This is always a thing that people get confused about — once your time passes, you’re out,” Cate says. And the exact hankie drop time is determined by whatever POLITICO’s Gary Fineout reports.

The genesis of #CateSineDie goes back to his time working with former Florida CFO Alex Sink. Co-worker Michael Carlson established an office small-stakes betting pool on when that year’s Session would end. Cate would ultimately win — after having lunch with then-Sen. Mike Fasano — which, he declares, had absolutely NOTHING to do with the time he chose.

In 2024, Cate doesn’t anticipate Session running too late.

“I don’t think this Session has been too contentious with the House and the Senate,” he says. “(Senate President Kathleen) Passidomo has a couple of priorities and so does (Speaker of the House Paul) Renner, but they don’t seem like they’re going to fight to the end.”

Make your choice Monday. And may the odds be ever in your favor.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton, Janelle Irwin Taylor and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

Reboot: Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a controversial social media bill that would have prohibited minors under 16 years old from having their own accounts on most social media platforms. The legislation was a top priority of House Speaker Renner, who has accused some tech companies of harming the mental health of young people by the way they run these platforms. With a week left in Session, legislators plan to retool the bill to answer the concerns expressed by DeSantis. The Florida Senate will take up the alternate version Monday.

Deadline oriented: House and Senate budget negotiators spent most of the week trying to hash out differences to come up with a new state budget for fiscal year 2024-25. But while deals were reached on some big-time items like teacher pay, there remain differences on a whole slew of appropriations ranging from money for an economic development fund used by the Governor to nursing home spending. The House and Senate budget chairs were expected to meet over the weekend to come up with a final budget. Legislators must wrap up work on the budget by Tuesday to end the 2024 Session on time the following Friday.

Gone: The University of Florida fired all staff related to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on the campus including shuttering the Office of Chief Diversity Officer. The university said it would give all terminated employees 12 weeks of pay and allow them to apply for other positions on campus. UF is also shifting the $5 million it was spending on DEI efforts to a faculty recruitment fund. DeSantis and other Republicans praised the move which comes in the wake of new laws and regulations designed to ban DEI. Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried said the impact of the decision “would be felt for generations.”

Shadow boxing: DeSantis signed a bill that aims to open the state grand jury investigation records into notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. One of the mysteries surrounding Epstein is why his case was referred to a grand jury in 2006 which ultimately resulted in him getting charged with solicitation. Epstein died in 2019 while he was in prison awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The Palm Beach Post sued to try to get the grand jury records, but that request was turned down hours after DeSantis signed the bill into law. The judge said he would reconsider the request once the new law takes effect in July.

Bills are dying: Several controversial measures being considered by the Florida Legislature were officially declared dead for the 2024 Session, including a proposal to place term limits on County Commissioners. The House and Senate could not agree on whether to settle on eight years or 12 years, so the bill was put on hold for this session. Another bill that would allow lawsuits over the wrongful deaths of fetuses also failed to make it through its final stop in the Senate and will not be considered this year.

— Case crackers —

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the creation of a new unit dedicated to helping resolve cold cases.

“There are hundreds of thousands of unsolved murders in the U.S. and that number is growing every year. Florida law enforcement does a great job fighting crime, but when a challenging case goes cold it can be difficult to find the resources to revive the investigation,” Moody said.

“Our Cold Case Investigations Unit (CCIU) will serve as a resource to law enforcement agencies statewide to help give select unsolved cases new life.”

The CCIU was established in the AG’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, which has the authority to prosecute crimes across different jurisdictions.

The AG was joined by Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Executive Director Callahan Walsh when she made the announcement.

“This initiative will provide law enforcement agencies across the state with essential resources, empowering them to seek answers and deliver justice to victims and families affected by unsolved crimes,” Walsh said.

“NCMEC has seen firsthand the significant impact of advancing technology, where evidence previously offering limited insights now holds the potential to reveal critical answers. We are proud to collaborate with Attorney General Moody and Florida law enforcement in their ongoing efforts to resolve cold cases.”

According to Project Cold Case, there have been more than 20,000 open homicide cold cases in Florida since 1965. Florida ranks sixth in the nation for the number of unsolved homicide cold cases — behind California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Michigan.

The CCIU is a small group of dedicated investigators and attorneys who can provide additional assistance to Florida law enforcement agencies to solve select unsolved homicide cases.

The CCIU recently helped the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office make an arrest in a 13-year-old cold case involving the murder of a 16-year-old during an attempted home burglary.

— Sunshine State > Empire State —

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis sent a letter to 23 New York businesses encouraging them to leave the Empire State and head to the Sunshine State, instead.

The letter comes after Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision earlier this month that found Trump, his adult sons, and two former Trump Organization executives liable for a decade of fraudulent business activity.

“This is absolutely banana republic stuff. It begs the question: how can you see any viable future and remain in New York? I encourage you to start having serious conversations with your partners on whether you’ll be able to succeed in the coming years in a state that shakes down job creators while letting criminals run free in the streets. Maybe one day the Empire State will come back to normal after it goes through this period of darkness, but I think you just have to face the facts that things are going to get worse before they get better,” Patronis wrote in an open letter to New York business owners.

“And if you’re really serious about putting the interests of your business and your family first, then you need to begin working with site selectors to move your company to the Sunshine State. I would love the opportunity to connect you with our economic development folks or whatever college or local government you need to get in contact with for your workforce.”

Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $354.8 million plus approximately $100 million in interest for inflating Trump’s worth to secure lower-interest loans. The judgment also banned Trump and his sons from running the business for the next several years.

A New York appellate court this week denied Trump’s attempt to freeze the judgment, but the court did agree to put on hold the portion of the judgment that banned Trump and his sons from running the Trump Organization.

— Instagram of the week —

— Get ready to rock —

The Club Downunder on Florida State University’s campus isn’t the typical gathering place for those in the Process. But it will be Thursday night, when guitar-slinger Rep. Joel Rudman takes to the stage with his band, RockwiththeDoc, for a free concert Thursday the night before Sine Die.

Reps. Chip LaMarca, a drummer, Taylor Yarkosky, a guitar player, and Lindsay Cross, a vocalist, will sit in with the band for some of the songs, also.

A Navarre physician, Rudman’s Capitol office features a poster of Kiss co-founder and rhythm guitarist, Paul Stanley (his character was Star Child for those non-Kiss fans out there). The poster hangs behind his desk in between the flags of the United States and Florida.

“He’s above the desk because he just believed in putting it all-out there,” Rudman explained. “You go big, or you go home. You don’t want to just be in a band, you want to be in the BEST band.”

Rudman also has Ted Nugent and Rick Springfield-autographed guitars.

RockwiththeDoc will play a 23-song set, or for about 90 minutes. Rudman would not confirm which songs he’d cover, but here’s the Florida Politics wish list: I was Made for Loving You, Detroit Rock City (Kiss); Stranglehold, Free for All, Cat Scratch Fever (Nugent); Jesse’s Girl, I’ve Done Everything for You (Springfield).

“If you come to our show Thursday night, love us or hate us, you will be entertained,” Rudman told Florida Politics.

We believe it.

The opening band is The Lost Boys. Take a close look and you may be able to spot a familiar face among the band members. Doors open at 8 p.m. at Club Downunder, 75 North Woodward Ave. in Tallahassee.

— Rest in Power —

Former State Rep. Betty Holzendorf died this week at the age of 84.

In the 1960s, Holzendorf was an administrative aide to Jacksonville Mayor Jake Godbold. She was elected to the Florida House in the chamber from 1988-1992 before getting elected to the Florida Senate where she served from 1992-2002.

After being term-limited out of Tallahassee, Holzendorf in 2003 ran for Jacksonville Mayor but was defeated by Republican John Peyton.

While she got under 3% of the vote in her race against Peyton, her legacy was recognized far and wide.

“One of our city’s legendary leaders and proudest Democrats, former State Sen. Betty Holzendorf, has passed today. Words cannot express the deepest gratitude and honor we have for her dedicated service to our community. A fierce advocate for education, affordable housing, health care, and the re-nourishment of the beaches, Betty always exuded integrity, a fighter spirit, and a love for our city,” the Duval Democratic Party said.

Though Jacksonville’s partisan divide has been pronounced of late, the chair of the Republican Party of Duval County also offered a tribute to the “great legislator and a strong leader for our city.”

“In her time in the Florida House of Representatives and Senate, she was a passionate voice for her constituents and for the causes she held dear,” asserted Rep. Dean Black.

The statewide Democratic Party offered its tribute to Holzendorf, calling her “a dedicated public servant and trailblazer” adding that “her legacy of advocacy will forever be remembered.”

— Credit where it’s due —

Twenty-two legislators who sponsored and co-sponsored legislation to establish the constitutional right to fish and hunt in Florida were recognized this week during a Conservation at the Capitol event hosted by a consortium of 20 sportsmen and conservation groups, including the American Sportfishing Association, All Florida, Coastal Conservation Association of Florida, Florida Guides Association and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust.

The following members were recognized: Sens. Jason Brodeur and Travis Hutson and Reps. Lauren Melo, Adam Anderson, Webster Barnaby, Fabian Basabe, Black, Adam Botana, Jennifer Canady, Lindsay Cross, Dan Daley, Sam Killebrew, Tom Leek, Randy Maggard, Jim Mooney, Toby Overdorf, Alex Rizo, Rick Roth, Jason Shoaf, David Smith, Allison Tant and Kaylee Tuck.

Fishing is more than just recreational in Florida. It’s big business.

Fishing is a $14 billion economic engine in the Sunshine State and supports more than 120,000 jobs. Roughly 25% of all fishing manufacturers’ business occurs in Florida. Also, ICAST — the world’s largest sportfishing tackle trade show — calls Florida home. And it’s no wonder why. With its near year-round perfect weather, Florida attracts more than 4.3 million anglers annually.

Florida voters will this fall weigh in on fishing and whether it should be a protected constitutional right thanks to the 2023 joint resolution the 22 members sponsored and co-sponsored.

The resolution, now known as proposed constitutional Amendment 2, would preserve in the Florida constitution “fishing, hunting, and the taking of fish and wildlife, including by the use of traditional methods as a public right and preferred means of managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

— Fifty years —

A bill that would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to store sexual assault evidence kits for 50 years passed the Senate this week and is headed to the House where similar legislation is on the calendar and ready for action.

Filed by Sen. Linda Stewart, SB 764 requires the FDLE to store sexual assault kits of alleged victims who, at the time the forensic evidence was being collected, chose not to report the sexual offense to law enforcement or to have the evidence tested.

FDLE would be required to store the evidence anonymously and with a documented chain of custody, which allows the victim time to choose to report.

“The survivors of these traumatic incidents may not want anyone to know what has happened to them. If a person has decided they want to prosecute in the future, there will be evidence that they can go back to for,” said Stewart. “It’s possible that other crimes could be solved with this evidence, and the chain of custody will be secure for any victim seeking justice.”

DNA evidence collected in sexual offense investigations currently must be submitted to a statewide criminal analysis laboratory system for forensic testing within 30 days after receipt by law enforcement, or after a request for testing is made by either the involved medical provider or a law enforcement agency.

Rep. Rachel Plakon has filed the House companion bill, HB 607.

— For the kids —

House and Senate health care budget conferees were the last to get started Monday night and the first to bump their budgets to higher-ups, doing so early Wednesday morning.

But before they kicked it to the budget chiefs, Sen. Gayle Harrell and Rep. Sam Garrison did agree on a handful of budget issues, including appropriating $1.51 million to Florida KidCare to reimburse the organization for paying the premiums for 27,615 children living in 18 counties that FEMA said was in need post-Hurricane Idalia.

Following the storm the Florida Healthy Kids Board of Directors voted to approve one month of premium relief for enrollees living in those counties. An additional month of premium relief was made available to families who requested it, FHK’s Ashely Carr told Florida Politics.

Florida KidCare is the state’s implementation of the federal children’s health insurance program. It’s an optional Medicaid expansion for children living in families who otherwise would not qualify for the traditional Medicaid program. But unlike Medicaid, families must contribute to the costs of the Florida KidCare by paying monthly premiums.

When premiums are not paid, or waived, children are dropped from the program, which is what happened under former Gov. Rick Scott in 2017 following Hurricane Irma.

Scott administration officials refused to waive the monthly premium which a high-ranking Medicaid official at the time equated it to giving a “freebie.” As a result of the policy, thousands of children were disenrolled from the program, which drew criticism from children’s health advocates as well as state Democrats.

The Legislature the following year agreed to use taxpayer dollars to pay the costs of health insurance premiums for about 6,000 children.

Thereafter, the FHK Board of Directors has voted to waive premium requirements for children following hurricanes and to pay the monthly costs on their behalf. And the Legislature has subsequently reimbursed the organization for doing so.

— Bring on 2025 —

Hospital executives, hospice providers, and front-line case managers this week discussed the challenges with the timely transition of patients from hospitals to post-acute care sites at a roundtable discussion co-hosted by the Florida Hospital Association and the South Florida Hospital and Healthcare Association (SFHHA).

According to the American Health Care Association, 55% of post-acute facilities are turning away prospective residents and patients due to capacity issues.

“This roundtable is just the start of what I expect to be an ongoing dialogue about how to increase post-acute care capacity and ensure that long-term care resources can keep pace with an aging population,” said Mary C. Mayhew, FHA’s President and CEO. “No one should be in a hospital bed for any longer than is medically necessary, and providing the right care at the right time in the right setting is key to high-quality outcomes.”

Delays in transitioning patients from hospitals to post-acute facilities such as nursing homes, rehabilitation hospitals, and hospices can cost up to $2,000 daily, and annual costs can exceed $540 million according to the FHA.

Twenty-nine representatives from seven hospitals and two hospice providers attended the roundtable. In addition to discussing transition delays, attendees also discussed delays in payer authorization of post-acute placement and the need for additional support for patients to reduce readmissions and unnecessary emergency room visits.

Mayhew addressed the attendees as did executives from Memorial Healthcare System and VITAS Healthcare.

“FHA will continue leading conversations to develop workable solutions to ensure patients have access to the right care in the appropriate setting,” Mayhew told roundtable attendees.

— A half-square-foot of the old country —

Sen. Nick DiCeglie wants to create a specialty license plate with a little spice.

The St. Petersburg Republican filed an amendment to a bill (SB 434) that would add an Italian American specialty license plate to the state’s wide variety of offerings.

Fees collected from the sale of specialty plates benefit specified charities, which in the case of DiCeglie’s proposal would be the nonprofit organization Il Circolo, Inc., which seeks to preserve and promote Italian culture through education, art and music.

DiCeglie filed the committee substitute late Thursday.

The original bill includes a variety of new specialty plates proposed, including for diabetes awareness, reducing addiction stigma, boating, recycling, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, aviation, Margaritaville, and more.

The bill is currently on the Special Order Calendar for Monday.

According to data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the bestselling specialty plate currently on offer is Endless Summer, with just under 134,000 plates in circulation, followed by Helping Sea Turtles Survive at 108,000 and the University of Florida at 92,000.

— Top woman in comms —

AARP Florida is celebrating one of its own for being honored by the communications group Ragan at its annual Top Women in Communications Awards luncheon, held this year at City Winery in New York City.

AARP Associate State Director of Communications Allison Chavez earned recognition as a “rising star” in the organization’s Top Women in Communications Awards Class of 2024, a prestigious program that recognizes and honors women in the communications industry.

“Allison Chavez is, indeed, a rising star in Florida communications, and AARP Florida is glad to see her recognized as such,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said. “This honor is a testament to her outstanding professionalism and impact on behalf of Floridians 50+ through her work with AARP.”

Chavez was selected for her contributions, leadership and innovative approaches to communication.

“Congratulations to Allison. This well-deserved recognition highlights her dedication, expertise, and impact on the communications industry,” said Ragan’s and PR Daily’s Awards program Senior Marketing Manager Brendan Gannon.

— 5K? More like 11K —

Well done, folks.

It’s not clear if it was the beautiful blue skies and perfect weather, the opportunity to meet Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, or a chance to exercise for a good cause.

Regardless of the reasons why, 215 people registered for the Race for Our Heroes 5K at Tom Brown Park last week according to Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (FDVA) Deputy Executive Director Bob Asztalos.

At the behest of Nunez, Asztalos and Florida Veterans Foundation board member and Florida Health Care Association Senior Director of Strategy & Communications Kristen Knapp coordinated and promoted the event, which raised more than $10,000 for the Florida Veteran’s Foundation.

The Florida Legislature established the Veterans Foundation in 2008 to support the FDVA.

— But wait, there’s more —

Veterans’ spouses can qualify for placement in any of Florida’s nine veteran nursing homes under HB 725, which passed both chambers of the Legislature by a unanimous vote.

“Spouses serve our country along with us in uniform. In some ways their service is harder than ours, especially during deployments,” Asztalos said in a statement in which he also thanked bill sponsors Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Marie P. Woodson and Lt. Gov. Nunez. “We not only recognize them for their sacrifices to our country, but we also ensure veterans and spouses who both need long-term care services do not have to be separated in the twilight of life.”

The bill revises the admittance to veterans’ homes, placing the spouse or surviving spouse of a veteran on the list of eligibles who can qualify for placement in the facility. Spouses are placed last on the list of eligibility, though, with veterans continuing to receive deference over non-veterans.

To be eligible for placement in a veteran facility a veteran must have been honorably discharged from the military or been upgraded to an honorable discharge. Veterans are not required to have served during wartime to be eligible.

However, the veteran must be deemed by the Veteran’s Administration to need nursing home services. Additionally, the veteran cannot owe any money to the VA.

Once deemed eligible, the veteran is prioritized for placement. At the top of the list are vets who have a service-connected disability as determined by the VA, or who were discharged or released from service for a disability incurred or aggravated in the line of duty and the disability is the condition for the nursing home need.

Those who have a non-service-connected disability and are unable to defray the cost of nursing home care are given second preference.

— All rise! —

Jeramy Beasley, a graduate of Florida A&M University College of Law, has been appointed by Gov. DeSantis to serve as a judge in the 9th Judicial Circuit on the Orange County Court.

Beasley is filling a position previously held by another FAMU Law alum, Andrew Bain.

“We are always delighted to hear about the well-deserved professional accomplishments of our law school alumni,” said FAMU College of Law Associate Provost and Interim Dean Cecil Howard.

Beasley, who is from West Palm Beach, is an associate with Garganese, Weiss, D’Agresta & Salzman, P.A. where he represents both public and private entities in civil rights disputes, construction defect claims, first-party property claims, personal injury claims, and more.

“In receiving notification that I was being appointed to the bench by the Governor, I was overcome with a mixture of emotions,” Beasley said. “Not only was I excited for the new journey, I was also grateful for the confidence placed in my ability to fulfill the duties of a jurist and appreciative of the opportunity to continue my public service.”

Before earning his law degree at FAMU, Beasley earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida. In law school, he took night classes while working full-time as a judicial assistant in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit under Judge Greg Tynan.

“For me, it is indisputable (that) FAMU College of Law played an integral role in preparing me for my legal career goals. From the first day of classes and throughout my law school career, it was consistently reinforced to think critically, remain prepared, operate with professionalism, and always strive to keep your reputation intact,” Beasley said. “It is through these lessons and experiences I was able to transcend to the point in which I am today.”

FAMU College of Law has produced more than 2,800 graduates who serve as lawyers and leaders, including more than 1,100 licensed minority attorneys in Florida and 12 sitting judges in Florida, Georgia and Missouri. One of its graduates serves as a State Attorney.

— Capitol Directions —

Kathleen Passidomo — Up arrow — Sorry, culture warriors, the grown-ups are talking.

Jenn Bradley — Up arrow — She’s bringing the Brinks truck to a prison near you!

DOC — Crossways arrow — Now, let’s see if money solves problems.

Jason Brodeur — Down arrow — So, we can ban teens from cranking their stereo but we still have to listen to his leaf blower? That’s as white bread as it gets, folks.

Jay Collins — Up arrow — Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.

Tracie Davis, Cyndi Stevenson — Up arrow — They scored a big win for Lincolnville Museum.

Nick DiCeglie — Up arrow — The state doesn’t need any more plates. Still, we can’t wait to see all the design submissions for this one.

Jason Pizzo — Up arrow — Ask any racer. It doesn’t matter if you win by an inch or a mile. You still get five years.

Kevin Chambliss — Up arrow — It took a few tries, but his barber/anti-recidivism bill finally cleared the House floor.

Randy Fine — Up arrow — Complete and Total Endorsement™

Ashley Gantt — Up arrow — That pretty much sums it up. No notes.

Vicki Lopez — Up arrow — She may be a freshman, but she made varsity.

Bobby Payne — Down arrow — Either he doesn’t know the Parkland shooter was neither Black nor an immigrant, or he’s completely out of pocket. Neither are good.

Michelle Salzman, Kiyan Michael — Up arrow — Money can’t heal everything, but it will give Dozier victims a start.

Dana Trabulsy — Up arrow — There’s an odd comfort in knowing future high school graduates will grow to despise Pythagoras as much as we do.

Keith Truenow — Up arrow — Lake-Sumter State College is getting a major tech upgrade.

Lizbeth Benacquisto — Up arrow — She may have left the Legislature, but her scholarship isn’t going anywhere.

Florida Hospital Association — Up arrow — They championed health care workforce and innovation through the House and Senate chambers.

Scott Rivkees — Up arrow — It’s so hard to resist making the hot tub joke, so we’ll just say: “Good job, man!”

Anthony Sabatini — Down arrow — Oh, that reminds us, we need to update his contact card to “Chair Blackface.”

The American Way — Up arrow — Anti-communism. Check! Scouting. Check! Just replace the opening bell with the Leave it to Beaver theme and we’re good to go.

Creepers — Crossways arrow — The men who like Still of the Night unironically can breathe a sigh of relief.

EVs — Up arrow — 🎶Plug it in, plug it in🎶

Farm share — Up arrow — They keep delivering after storms, lawmakers keep delivering in the budget. Win-win.

Guards — Up arrow — It’s Christmas for DOC, true. But you’re getting a present, too.

Public employees — Down arrow — Sorry, this just isn’t your year.

Satan — Crossways arrow — He’s gonna sit at the Goth table.

Ticketmaster — Up arrow — Everyone and their brother has tried to knock ‘em down, but they’re still standing.

Taryn Fenske — $$$ — Hate the game, not the player, no matter how much they get a month from Corc.

Nvidia — Down arrow — For RDD’s next trick, he’s turning a $70M supercomputer into a glorified Pong machine.

LobbyTools — Up arrow — Their ChatGPT feature has junior lobbyists and first-year legislative attorneys quaking.

Burrell Aviation — Down arrow — Welp, that was a short layover.