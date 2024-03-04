Emmitt Smith ‘utterly disgusted’ by UF eliminating DEI positions

One of the greatest football players in the history of the University of Florida (UF) is “utterly disgusted” with a recent decision made to phase out diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programming and initiatives.

Emmitt Smith said he’s upset with the decision, given that the elimination of DEI leaves it to the Provost to “raise money for the University and continue to advance the academic studies and programs.”

“We cannot believe and trust that a team of leaders all made up of the same background will make the right decision when it comes to equality and diversity. History has proven that’s not the case,” Smith said.

“Instead of showing courage and leadership, we continue to fail based on systemic issues and with this decision, UF has conformed to the political pressures of today’s time,” Smith continued, adding that those who “stay on the sidelines and say nothing” are “complicit in supporting systemic issues.”

The Alligator broke the news of the university’s DEI dissociation, publishing a memo that asserted the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer is closed, with employees tasked with roles in that effort given 12 weeks of severance and urged to apply for other roles in the University.

The $5 million allocated to UF for diversity initiatives will now be devoted to faculty recruitment.

Smith’s response to the news comes after politicians split on party lines in the wake of Friday’s announcement.

Florida’s two U.S. Senators and Gov. Ron DeSantis were thrilled with the move.

“Time for other colleges and universities to follow Florida’s lead,” enthused U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott raved that President Ben Sasse “continues to do all the right things at UF.”

“Every university should follow his lead,” the former Governor counseled.

DeSantis said “DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit.”

As Republicans raved about the diversity dump, Democrats decried the decision.

“The impact of this will be felt for generations,” warned Nikki Fried, the Chair of the state party.

Other Democrats expressed their own outrage.

State Rep. Dianne Hart, Chair of Florida Legislative Black Caucus, framed the “series of firings” as “the most recent manifestation of the policies of an out of touch legislature, and a Governor’s failed Presidential bid.”

Added state Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville: “I am stunned but not surprised at the elimination of DEI staff at University of Florida, my Alma Mater. The culture wars engaged in the Republican dominated Florida House of Representatives will continue until Floridians have had enough and develop the will and determination to flip the majority in the Florida House.”