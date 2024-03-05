March 4, 2024
Sprinkle list: Tampa General Hospital lands $2.7M for workforce housing project

Janelle Irwin TaylorMarch 4, 2024

Tampa, Florida, USA- February 23, 2020: Sign of Tampa General Hospital in Florida, USA.
GOP Sen. Jay Collins requested $25M for the project.

Tampa General Hospital is in line to get nearly $2.7 million for its workforce housing multifamily development.

The Senate has included $2,696,867 for the project in its supplemental funding list, commonly referred to as sprinkle list.

The House slotted $12.5 million in its original budget for the program, while the Senate included just $2.5 million. The Senate bump offer landed at $7.3 million, meaning the chambers have not agreed on funding levels.

Even if the chambers agree to the House’s larger offer, the funding would still land well below what was requested.

Republican Sen. Jay Collins, whose district includes Tampa General Hospital, requested $25 million for the project.

The project would provide approximately 160 units, including one, two and three bedroom apartments, for those earning between 80% and 120% of the area median income, which the Department of Housing and Urban Development puts at $89,400. Priority for units would be given to those who work for Tampa General Hospital or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries, including USF Health.

The development would also include space for child care services and other amenities standard in modern multifamily living complexes.

The project is meant to attract a quality workforce to meet health care demands in the Tampa Bay region and beyond. Tampa General Hospital estimates that the completed development would serve around 300 individuals, depending on family and unit size.

The requested funds would be used for the architectural design, civil engineering, planning, permitting and construction of the project.

“It is not feasible to construct and operate a similar product with market rate debt and equity requirements to meet the 80-120% AMI rental range, thus state funding is necessary to offset these costs,” the request notes.

In addition to the $25 million requested from the state, Collins’ request assumes a $500,000 buy-in from local government and $34.5 million from other sources.

Ballard Partners’ Jan Johnson Gorrie is listed as the lobbyist for the project.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories