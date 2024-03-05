Sprinkle list: Senate ponies up for K9s for Warriors

The Senate supplemental funding list includes a seven-figure appropriation for a Northeast Florida charity connecting those who served the country with service dogs.

K9s for Warriors is slated to get $1 million courtesy of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who offered funding for what was originally a $3 million request carried by term-limited GOP Sen. Travis Hutson of St. Johns County.

“Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery,” is how the group describes its mission.

Per the Hutson request, the money will go to capital costs, to “cover construction costs necessary to increase the number of veterans receiving a service dog, direct peer support, suicide intervention, crisis intervention, and family/spousal support.”

“Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is committed to change that,” the request adds.

It then provides a broad overview of the charity’s raison d’être.

“Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of our dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, our innovative program allows the Warrior/K9 team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. During the 21-day training process, veterans learn and practice skills that allow them to regain their independence.”

Purported benefits to the veterans include “higher morning Cortisol output, indicative of healthier stress levels,” along with “reduced post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.”

The lobbyist on record for this project is Nick Iarossi of Capital City Consulting.