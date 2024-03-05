March 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sprinkle list: Senate ponies up for K9s for Warriors
Stock image via Adobe.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 4, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Sprinkle list: Senate pumps $15M into Naples stormwater project

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Sprinkle list: Pinellas Ark Innovation Center in line for $1M

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Sprinkle list: South Florida gets 4.5% cut of last-minute budget earmarks

K9 police dog
The million dollars will go to capital needs.

The Senate supplemental funding list includes a seven-figure appropriation for a Northeast Florida charity connecting those who served the country with service dogs.

K9s for Warriors is slated to get $1 million courtesy of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who offered funding for what was originally a $3 million request carried by term-limited GOP Sen. Travis Hutson of St. Johns County.

“Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of dogs being rescues, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery,” is how the group describes its mission.

Per the Hutson request, the money will go to capital costs, to “cover construction costs necessary to increase the number of veterans receiving a service dog, direct peer support, suicide intervention, crisis intervention, and family/spousal support.”

“Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is committed to change that,” the request adds.

It then provides a broad overview of the charity’s raison d’être.

“Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors provides highly-trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. With the majority of our dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, our innovative program allows the Warrior/K9 team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery. During the 21-day training process, veterans learn and practice skills that allow them to regain their independence.”

Purported benefits to the veterans include “higher morning Cortisol output, indicative of healthier stress levels,” along with “reduced post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.”

The lobbyist on record for this project is Nick Iarossi of Capital City Consulting.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSprinkle list: Space Florida successfully lands remainder of requested funding

nextSprinkle list: South Florida gets 4.5% cut of last-minute budget earmarks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories