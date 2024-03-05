March 4, 2024
Sprinkle list: Pinellas Ark Innovation Center in line for $1M
Stock image via Adobe.

3D rendering of female robot artificial intelligence concept.
'These and other technologies are greatly impacting the world and the jobs Florida students will train in and seek employment.'

The Senate has included in its supplemental funding $1 million for the Ark Innovation Center at Pinellas County Schools.

The “sprinkle list” funding is half what Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie requested, but more than the $700,000 included in the main budget — the Senate’s original offer, which the House accepted.

The Ark Education Innovation Center will expose students to various technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage, 3D printing, autonomous vehicles, space exploration, DNA sequencing, blockchain, next-gen internet and more.

“These and other technologies are greatly impacting the world and the jobs Florida students will train in and seek employment,” the request reads. “The Center will be a private/public partnership engaging major corporate leaders in each field of technology.”

The Ark Innovation Foundation, along with corporate leaders and the Pinellas County School District will establish curriculum modules.

“This program will be reinforced during specific classes during the school day. Students will experience lessons in these technologies and have to study and interview for a specific area of interest prior to their experience at the Education Innovation Center,” the request further clarifies.

The funding would help cover fixed capital outlay costs, with another $1 million anticipated from local sources and $2 million from nongovernment sources. Specifically, the capital costs would include renovation and outfitting of a Pinellas Schools’ building located at the Stavros Institute. The building would be developed to accommodate student experience, with dedicated space for the Innovation Foundation.

“Each technology area will be sponsored and designed in partnership with a corporation that is considered a leader in the development and application of the technology,” the request reads.

The facility would serve Pinellas County Schools students, as well as those from surrounding school districts and those in nearby charter and private schools. Project leaders estimate the facility would benefit more than 6,000 students annually. DiCeglie said the center would also serve as a model for other school districts.

Construction is expected to begin July 1, with completion expected the following July.

Ron LaFace of Capital City Consulting is the lobbyist advocating for the project.

Categories