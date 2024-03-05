March 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tolls rebate program added to $117.5B budget deal
a lot of money - a million US dollars in cash

Gray RohrerMarch 5, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House rejects amendments to water down cultivated meat ban

Culture WarsHeadlines

House poised to allow more THC in hemp extract than Senate-passed bill permits

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate adds anti-grooming language to online child exploitation bill

a million bucks
The toll rebate program will last 12 months for drivers making 35 or more transactions per month.

Florida lawmakers are poised to pass a $117.5 billion budget, after last-minute negotiations that included a one-year toll rebate program and hundreds of millions of dollars in supplemental funding for member projects.

The budget (HB 5001) is for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and totals $963 million more than the current year, or less than 1%.

House Speaker Paul Renner repeatedly warned of the need to show restraint in spending, as federal COVID-19 funds expired and state revenue growth slows, but lawmakers included a $450 million toll rebate program in the final stages of budget talks.

The exact parameters of the program will be included in an amendment to the tax cut package (HB 7073) which hasn’t been made public, but should be similar to the program pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed by lawmakers in a December 2022 Special Session.

Under that plan, the toll rebate program ran for 12 months and drivers with a SunPass or other Florida-based transponder who have 35 or more toll transactions per month were eligible for a 50% rebate, which appeared as a credit to their account.

“As the timeline to spend pandemic funds is coming to end, we are making smart, fiscally-responsible adjustments and right-sizing our balanced budget to a level sustainable for the long term,” said Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican.

“Our revenues are increasing, but instead of spending all of we have, we are paying down debt, setting aside historic reserves, and providing for meaningful tax relief, so Floridians can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

In other parts of the budget, PreK-12 schools will get $28.4 billion for the fiscal year that starts July 1, a $1.8 billion increase on the current year. That comes to $8,959 per student, a $240 increase on the current year. That includes a $200 million boost to teacher salaries.

“This budget continues our strong support of education in Florida,” said Sen. Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican and the Senate’s top education budget writer. “We are increasing K-12 per student funding to an unprecedented level, including raising the base student allocation, which we know provides important, needed flexibility for our districts.”

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse poised to allow more THC in hemp extract than Senate-passed bill permits

nextHouse rejects amendments to water down cultivated meat ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories