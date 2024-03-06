Republicans in Florida congressional delegation back Rick Scott for re-election

Every Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation wants U.S. Sen. Rick Scott re-elected.

At a special event in Washington, most Republicans in the delegation gathered together to back the incumbent, and more issued statements of support.

The Naples Republican welcomed the backing of every GOP official holding office on Capitol Hill.

“It’s truly an honor to be endorsed by so many incredible Florida leaders who are making the difference in the direction our country is headed,” Scott said.

“We are partners fighting to make Washington work for Florida families and, together, we are taking on the Democrats’ tax-and-spend agenda which has wreaked havoc on families and small businesses and caused skyrocketing inflation across our state. We are trying to stop the insane open borders agenda of Joe Biden and fight all attempts by Congressional Democrats to try and turn Florida into a woke, socialist nightmare that we see today in many blue states.”

While none of the endorsements come as a genuine surprise, the unified support signals strength in Scott’s base. If nothing else, while many House members representing Florida harbor ambitions of serving in the Senate, the endorsements show none are waiting in the wings to make a play for the job this election cycle.

Of course, the most prominent supporter already has a job in the upper chamber, and won re-election while Scott ran Senate Republicans’ political arm. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican and Florida’s only other U.S. Senator, led the pack in supporting his colleague.

“I’m proud to serve alongside Senator Rick Scott as Florida’s U.S. Senator. Rick was an outstanding governor who made the hard decisions to make Florida the economic powerhouse it is today,” Rubio said.

“We have a great partnership in the Senate and are constantly working together to champion (policies) that help Florida while also taking on the Biden Administration’s attempts to turn America into a bastion of socialism. Rick is willing to challenge the status quo, fight for freedom at home and abroad, and push common sense legislation to get our country back on track. Rick is focused on putting America first, and I look forward to him continuing to be a close partner with me in the Senate.”

Nearly every House member in the delegation also released a statement endorsing Scott:

— U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean of Fernandina Beach: “Florida is lucky to have Senator Scott!! As Governor, we worked together when I was in the state legislature to turn Florida’s economy around. As Senator, he has taken that same focus on fighting to get Washington’s reckless spending under control so our government actually works for Floridians. I’m proud to have worked with Senator Scott for many years and as inflation caused by the Democrats’ socialist agenda is making daily life harder for Floridians, I cannot think of a better person to be up in D.C. fighting for common sense on behalf of Florida families.”

— U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis of Palm Harbor: “Senator Scott is a true patriot who puts the people of Florida first. He doesn’t wait to act — Senator Scott is always proactively working to protect our communities. When disaster strikes, Senator Scott shows up, boots on the ground, to help. If I call, he answers. If my constituents call, he answers. Senator Scott is always working to solve problems. I fully endorse Senator Rick Scott for another term in the U.S. Senate. Now more than ever, we need a fighter in Washington, and we need a big win for Republicans in November. I’m proud to endorse my friend, Senator Scott, and I know he will spend the next 6 years fighting to make Washington work for Floridians.”

— U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan of Longboat Key: “I’ve had the pleasure to work with Senator Rick Scott through his time as Governor and now in Washington. His dedication to the great state of Florida is unapparelled. It’s been an honor to work closely with Senator Scott to help Floridians prepare and recover from natural disasters, as well as look out for our farmers and ranchers and make sure they have everything they need to succeed. Senator Scott’s conservative leadership and hard work are what we need in Washington. I look forward to continuing our work in Congress.”

— U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack of Gainesville: “Senator Rick Scott always shows up for the Sunshine State. Whether it’s for communities recovering from natural disasters or for our producers struggling under inflation and increased regulations, Senator Scott is there. I am proud to work with Senator Scott in Washington to hold the Biden administration accountable for their failed policies, and I know Senator Scott will never give up the fight. I’m proud to endorse Senator Rick Scott for reelection.”

— U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart of Hialeah: “There is no one who works harder in DC than Senator Rick Scott, and I am proud to endorse him for reelection. If you ask Rick to do something, it’s going to get done. We’ve worked together on so many issues, including to improve school safety following the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. We’ve teamed up and are pushing a bill to put a trained law enforcement officer in every school. Whether it’s fighting for the safety of Floridians, or fighting for freedom in Latin America, Senator Scott’s dedication and commitment to conservative principles and to creating a world where there is opportunity for all is on full display every day. I have no doubt that Floridians will vote overwhelmingly to send Rick Scott back to the Senate and I look forward to continuing our important work on behalf of Florida families.”

— U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Naples: “I am excited to announce my endorsement of Senator Rick Scott. Senator Scott’s record of conservative leadership is exactly what Florida needs in Washington. As governor, we worked together to cut taxes, balance the budget, and help small businesses grow. Over the past few years, I’ve had the pleasure of working with Senator Scott in Washington on a number of bills, including hurricane relief for Floridians and sanctioning the Communist Cuban regime. Senator Scott is not only a constituent of mine in Naples, but he is a friend who I am proud to work with in Congress. I know he will continue to fight for Florida when he’s re-elected.”

— U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn of Panama City: “Senator Rick Scott is a true public servant and has always put Floridians first. Whether it’s fighting to turn our state’s economy around, helping Floridians prepare for and recover from natural disasters, or making our state the best place for veterans, Senator Scott is always fighting for those in the Panhandle. In Washington, Senator Scott continues to focus on ensuring Floridians live in a state where they can get an education, live in a safe community, and have a good job. Florida is better off because of Senator Scott’s leadership, and I am proud to endorse him for another term in the U.S. Senate. I look forward to working with Rick in 2024 and beyond.”

— U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin of Lakeland: “I’m excited to endorse my friend Senator Rick Scott’s re-election campaign. Senator Scott knows how to successfully lead our state and he’s been a great partner to have in the Senate. We’re working together to ensure all Floridians, including Florida growers, have what they need to recover from recent natural disasters. I know Senator Scott always has the backs of hardworking Floridians and (fights) to make sure Democrats’ socialist policies don’t harm families in our state. I look forward to continuing this important work with Senator Scott when he’s re-elected in November.”

— U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach: “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Rick as Governor and now as Senator, and he has proven to be a fighter who will always put Florida first. Northwest Florida is home to critical military installations, and together we have been able to fight for important resources for our men and women in uniform and our veterans. We work together to deliver for families in my district, like we did recently to make sure the Air Force Special Operations Command remains strong at Hurlburt Field. Florida’s first district is home to many brave veterans who have given so much to ensure we live in a free nation — and I know I can always count on Rick when I need to get something done in the Senate to help them. Florida is the best state for our military families and veterans in large part because of what Rick did as Governor and now as Senator.”

— U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez of Miami-Dade: “The success of the state of Florida can be traced directly back to Senator Scott. Florida wouldn’t be what it is today without him. Since he was elected governor, he’s fought every day to make Florida the best place to live, work and get a good job. And every day he is up in DC fighting against Washington’s dysfunction. I’m proud to work with Senator Scott, whether it is coming up with solutions to end President Biden’s supply-chain crisis or working to lift up Hispanic communities across the state, he always answers the call for Miami-Dade County. I am proud to endorse Senator Scott, and I know he will never stop working to make Washington work for Florida.”

— U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee of Thonotosassa: “I am proud to endorse Senator Rick Scott for another term in the Senate. I am honored to have been appointed by then Governor Scott to serve as a Circuit Court Judge in Florida’s Thirteenth Judicial Court and to serve in the Florida delegation with him. We’ve worked closely together to hold the Biden administration accountable for failing Floridians, especially when it comes to getting our farmers the aid they deserve. Floridians are lucky to have Senator Scott fighting for them in Washington, and I have no doubt that he will continue to fight for our state and our legendary agriculture community when he’s re-elected in November.”

— U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of St. Petersburg Republican: “Our country as we know it is disappearing, and it’s going to take fighters like Senator Scott to drain the swamp and restore the values of this great nation. Senator Scott is an America-first candidate who is working to secure the border, keep our families safe, get our nation’s debt under control and fight the Democrats’ radical agenda. We need strong leaders to get our country out of this mess, and I’m proud to stand with Senator Scott for re-election because I know he’s the person for the job.”

— U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Stuart: “Floridians need fighters in Washington, D.C. who are willing to take on the corrupt establishment and help working families. As Florida’s Senator, Rick Scott has done exactly that—fighting to cut taxes, secure the border, combat China, and ensure our military focuses on winning actual wars, not culture wars. Rick Scott is the right person to lead this fight, which is why he has my support to continue serving our state in the Senate.”

— U.S. Rep. Bill Posey of Rockledge: “Senator Rick Scott is the type of leader who always answers the call. He is always willing to listen and share ideas to make life better for Floridians. I’ve been honored to work with Senator Scott on a number of issues, including to fight against the Communist China regime and put American competitiveness first. We need people in DC looking out for American interests, not more politicians who will kowtow to our adversaries. Senator Scott’s strength will serve Florida families well in the years to come. I am honored to endorse Senator Scott and look forward to continuing to serve alongside him.”

— U.S. Rep. John Rutherford of Jacksonville: “Senator Scott cares. When I was Sheriff, I experienced firsthand his focus and personal concern for the welfare of our men and women in law enforcement and the communities they serve. He cares about our men and women in uniform and about the future of this country. From ensuring our service men and women have everything they need to keep America safe, to fighting for security at the southern border, to holding the Biden Administration accountable, Senator Scott is always up for the task. I’m proud to work alongside Senator Scott to fight for families in Northeast Florida and across America, and I’m honored to endorse Rick Scott for reelection to the U.S. Senate.”

— U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Coral Gables: “Senator Rick Scott has a record of fighting for Florida families. He understands the impact Biden economics is having on inflation and the overall stability of our economy. We need Senator Scott to continue being the voice of reason in the U.S. Senate, that’s why I’m supporting his re-election.”

— U.S. Rep. Greg Steube of Sarasota: “The Biden administration has been a disaster for our nation. We need strong leaders to reverse course and get our country back on track. Senator Rick Scott is a principled leader who champions conservative values in Washington. I had the opportunity to work with then-Governor Rick Scott when I was in the Florida legislature. He was relentless about growing jobs in our state and turning around Florida’s economy. He is laser focused in everything he does. He’ll never back down to the Washington establishment and will always be a voice for Florida in Washington. I’m honored to endorse Senator Scott and look forward to working with him again in the next Congress.”

— U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz of St. Augustine Beach: “I’m excited to announce my endorsement of Senator Rick Scott’s re-election campaign. As a fellow veteran who has served his country, Senator Scott has always been a strong champion for our men and women in uniform and I am proud to work alongside him in the fight for freedom around the world. In Congress, I’m proud of the work we have accomplished to fight back against the Chinese Communist Party abroad while protecting American families at home. As both Florida’s Governor and now Senator, Rick Scott’s strong record of leadership and always fighting for Florida is clear. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Senator Rick Scott’s reelection to the Senate.”

— U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster of Clermont: “I’m proud to stand next to my great colleagues and look forward to continuing to serve alongside them in the Florida delegation. We committed to working hard this year to secure even more Republican wins in Florida in November!”