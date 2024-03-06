March 6, 2024
Teachers union: ‘Unprecedented’ new education funding won’t move state out of basement national rankings

Anne GeggisMarch 6, 20246min1

Saving for education
The state's largest teachers union cites inflation and money going to voucher program to explain why billions more in state education spending won't move the needle.

Republican legislative leaders are highlighting a record level of education spending this Session. But the state’s largest teachers union says won’t get Florida out of its basement rankings for teacher pay or per-student spending.

The $117.5 billion budget plan that arrived on Republican House Speaker Paul Renner’s desk included $1.2 billion toward teacher salaries and a $240 boost in per-student spending.

“We are increasing K-12 per student funding to an unprecedented level, including raising the base student allocation, which we know provides important, needed flexibility for our districts,” said Republican Sen. Keith Perry, Chair of the Senate Education Appropriations Committee, in a prepared statement.

“We are renewing our commitment to Florida’s public school teachers with a $1.2 billion investment in teacher salaries.”

The total funding for K-12 that’s divided between school districts on a per-pupil basis is increasing nearly $1.8 billion over the last year, for a total of $28.4 billion. But the math doesn’t work out well, according to the Florida Education Association (FEA) because of adjustments for inflation and the amount of public dollars going to private schools through the state’s voucher program.

“Florida has the fourth-largest economy in the nation, yet Florida’s budget doesn’t reflect that,” said FEA President Andrew Spar in a prepared statement.

“Make no mistake — our state has the ability to provide funds to pay teachers and education staff professionals fairly, to fully fund public education, to ensure teacher vacancies are filled so every child can have an educator trained in their subject yet chooses not to make these real issues a priority year after year.”

A news release from the FEA says that, adjusted for inflation, the teacher salary funding is less than pre-Great Recession funding, when Florida was ranked 28th in the nation for average teacher salary. The state’s current average teacher pay is 48th in the country, and starting teacher pay is ranked 16th, according to the latest national teachers union data.

Additionally, the FEA points out, Florida’s universal school choice program, now in its second year, means that a new category of students is tapping into the pot of money that was dedicated to students attending public schools, called the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP). The budget includes $2.8 billion in the FEFP that will go to a projected 315,892 students receiving private school vouchers, the release says.

Public education is the pathway to a better life for every Floridian,” Spar continued. “It’s clear our leaders want to continue the tradition of saying they support public education, but actions speak louder than words.”

The budget allocates $300 for each classroom to buy supplies — the same allocation as in past budgets, which ensures that teachers will have to pay out of their own pocket for supplies, the release says.

Perry’s prepared statement highlights how no tuition increases have been authorized at the state’s universities and colleges. The teachers union also highlights a bright spot at the state’s higher education institutions.

“For the first time, state college systems can apply to become part of the state employee health system,” the release said. “Colleges will be permitted to join the system, and the state has appropriated $80 million dollars to offset the cost to add college employees to the plan this year.”

And that could mean lower costs for college and university employees, the release added.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

One comment

  • PeterH

    March 6, 2024 at 11:04 am

    Florida is short 6000 teachers for two important reasons and a myriad of smaller reasons:

    1.because Florida’s legislators think they know what’s best for teacher classroom preparation.
    2. Educator salaries do not meet the financial expectations of living in Florida.

    Reply

Categories