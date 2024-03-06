Personnel note: Sean Cooley departing South Florida Water Management District

Sean Cooley, a five-year veteran of the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), is departing the District next week.

Cooley most recently served as the SFWMD Chief Communications and Public Policy Officer. Cooley’s last day will be Monday, March 11, after which he will take over as Chief of Communications for Palm Beach County Schools.

“Saying farewell to the water management district is bittersweet. Over the past five years, I have been privileged to witness unprecedented progress and work alongside the most dedicated and passionate individuals (both inside and outside the agency),” Cooley said in a note sent out Wednesday.

“Reflecting on our accomplishments fills me with immense pride. From the permanent protection of thousands of acres in the Everglades to new initiatives in water quality monitoring and resiliency, the agency’s efforts will have a lasting impact on our region’s water resources.”

Cooley came to the SFWMD in April 2019 to serve as Director of Communications as Gov. Ron DeSantis reshaped the SFWMD during his first term.

“Since 2019, SFWMD has celebrated 69 project completions, groundbreaking and other major milestones,” Cooley added in his departure message. “And I’m excited to celebrate the 70th next month as SFWMD cuts the ribbon on the long-awaited extended seepage wall outside of Everglades National Park.”

Cooley has also served in communications roles in state government, both at the formerly named Department of Economic Opportunity as well as at the Department of Financial Services.

Cooley closed out his message to colleagues with a personal note.

“As I embark on this new chapter, I am left feeling optimistic about the future of the Everglades and water in our region. That’s because of you; thank you. To each of you, I extend my deepest gratitude for your partnership and friendship. Your unwavering support has meant the world to me,” Cooley wrote.

“Public service is about a commitment to a mission greater than oneself, and it has been an honor to serve at SFWMD. My public service mission continues, now, in a new way.”