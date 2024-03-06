March 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Legislature passes ban on undocumented migrant IDs

A.G. GancarskiMarch 6, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Personnel note: Sean Cooley departing South Florida Water Management District

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.6.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSW Florida

Ed Brodsky says he’s done investigating Christian Ziegler, won’t investigate accuser

ingoglia
The illegal immigration crackdown continues.

Lawmakers have approved legislation preventing local governments from approving IDs for undocumented migrants.

Earlier this week, the House passed HB 1451, which bans “counties & municipalities, respectively, from accepting certain ID cards or documents that are knowingly issued to individuals who are not lawfully present” in the U.S.

The Senate has now followed suit, putting the bill on a glide path to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The bill deals with an isolated problem largely solved already. Various South Florida jurisdictions have accepted such identification in recent years, though those initiatives stopped being funded last Summer.

The Rep. Kiyan Michael and Berny Jacques “carbon copy” bill ultimately was substituted for Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s measure (SB 1174). After robust debate on the legislation with Democrats expressing qualms about banning these cards for undocumented immigrants, the bill was nevertheless positioned for success.

Ingoglia said the bill banned identification cards from an entity “knowingly issuing” them to undocumented immigrants “for the purpose of getting government programs,” in introducing his bill Tuesday, when the bill was on the Special Order calendar.

Illustrating his point when answering a question from Sen. Tina Polsky, Ingoglia noted the legislation targets identification for “illegal immigrants” who could use it to get a “government benefit” such as a hypothetical “free food” program for identified residents of a given area.

“The states should stop making magnets and programs tailored to illegal immigrants because it fosters illegal immigration,” the Spring Hill Republican explained.

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book asked about the need for undocumented immigrant parents to have IDs to register “children that are born here” to enroll children in school. Ingoglia claimed that a student residency questionnaire would suffice for that.

During the discussion Wednesday ahead of the vote, a Democrat took one more stand against the bill.

Sen. Lori Berman suggested the legislation was to make undocumented immigrants uncomfortable, but she was the only speaker ahead of the 28-9 vote in favor of the bill.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 3.6.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextPersonnel note: Sean Cooley departing South Florida Water Management District

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories