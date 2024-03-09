Marco Rubio, Rick Scott renew ‘lock the clock’ push

Times are changing Saturday night, with the clock moving ahead one hour. And Florida’s Senators aren’t happy about it as usual.
A release from Sen. Rick Scott’s office laments the “burdensome chore of switching the clocks forward this weekend,” and highlights the perennial Sunshine Protection Act, an initiative championed by Sen. Marco Rubio and him which is intended to bring an end to time changes driven by historic agricultural needs.
“It’s time to lock the clock. Floridians are sick of changing their clocks because we all want more sunshine. It’s time for Congress to act and I’m proud to be leading the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act with Senator Rubio to get this done. When I was Governor of Florida, I signed this bill into law on the state level. Now it’s Washington’s turn and we should finish the job by passing this good bill today,” Scott said.
The bill got through the Senate in 2022, but did not get a hearing in the House of Representatives.
They filed legislation to the same effect as far back as 2019, Scott’s first year in the Senate and a year after Florida passed legislation that would end clock biannual changes in the state.
Over the years, the arguments for the legislation have changed slightly. Back in 2020, the Senators invoked COVID-19 lockdowns as a reason for the bill.
Marvin M.
March 9, 2024 at 4:16 pm
So, Sen. Scott apparently said:
“It’s time to lock the clock. Floridians are sick of changing their clocks because we all want more sunshine.”
Does Scott understand that we don’t get any more or less sunshine any time of the year whether we change the clocks an hour one way or the other?
So, what the hell is up with this? Scott again says: “It’s time for Congress to act and I’m proud to be leading the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act with Senator Rubio to get this done.”
Sunshine PROTECTION Act???? At any given latitude, at any given time of the year, there is only going to be so many hours of sunshine. Rick Scott and Congress can do exactly JACK SHIT about that. Who are they pandering to on this? And why?
Paul
March 9, 2024 at 4:32 pm
Should be renamed “Send High Schoolers to School in the Dark” bill
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
March 9, 2024 at 4:46 pm
Good Afternoon Florida Senators up there in The DC Swamp,
STAND BY FOR SAGE INSTRUCTIONS FROM “THE EARL OF POLITICS”:
“STFU”.
Thats right I, Earl Pitts American, said it and I, Earl Pitts American, am going to say it again.
EARL SAYS IT AGAIN:
“STFU”.
BUT WHY EARL WOULD YOU SAY SUCH A THING TO YOUR TWO HONORABLE AND ESTEAMED FLORIDA SENATORS?????
“Thank you for asking”, said Earl, “Allow me a few minutes of your valuable time to ‘Splane it”, said Earl.
EARL ‘SPLAIN’S HIMSELF:
“With WWIII in play, and Gazillions of Illegals and Feyntal and sex trade minors and terroists having already crossed our “Sage Borders” you two are gonna 8itch about “DAY LIGHT €FFIN SAVINGS TIME?????
“PAH-LEASE “that was the 2 sylable “Please” which is a Thousand times more powerful than the single sylable “Please”, said Earl.
EARL GIVES “DIRECTION and CORRECTION” TO MARCO AND RICK:
“Focus boys on whats important”, said Earl.
With the world going to HELL-IN-A-HANDBASKET you boys need to focus on such subjects as ….. “With WWIII in play, and Gazillions of Illegals and Feyntal and sex trade minors and terroists having already crossed our “Sage Borders”.
Got it boys?
EARL FINISHES UP HIS PAINFULL SPANKING OF THE BOYS BY TURNING INTO “THE NICE DADDY EARL”:
“There There Now boys I, Earl Pitts American, hope you two are “Manly Men” enough to take my powerfull (but fair) constructive “DIRECTION and CORRECTION” without getting your underpanties all painfully bunched up in “The Split Where You Sit”, said Earl.
Hence-Forth, boys, lets all just get our mind-set on “Dissing The Dem’s” on all the Really Bad Things they are doing to force the World Into WWIII, along with the other things I, Earl Pitts American, enumerated above.
I know you boys can do it …. go on boys …. make “Daddy Earl” proud of you boys!!!!
Thank you boys,
Earl Pitts “DADDY EARL” American
MH/Duuuval
March 9, 2024 at 7:43 pm
Rick Scott: ” … we all want more sunshine.”
Except when it concerns information about the dark money flowing into Congress and the state legislatures.
PeterH
March 10, 2024 at 12:23 am
Failing narratives is a top priority for our two useless Florida Senators!