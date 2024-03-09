Marco Rubio, Rick Scott renew ‘lock the clock’ push

Times are changing Saturday night, with the clock moving ahead one hour. And Florida’s Senators aren’t happy about it as usual.

A release from Sen. Rick Scott’s office laments the “burdensome chore of switching the clocks forward this weekend,” and highlights the perennial Sunshine Protection Act, an initiative championed by Sen. Marco Rubio and him which is intended to bring an end to time changes driven by historic agricultural needs.

“It’s time to lock the clock. Floridians are sick of changing their clocks because we all want more sunshine. It’s time for Congress to act and I’m proud to be leading the bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act with Senator Rubio to get this done. When I was Governor of Florida, I signed this bill into law on the state level. Now it’s Washington’s turn and we should finish the job by passing this good bill today,” Scott said.

The bill got through the Senate in 2022, but did not get a hearing in the House of Representatives.

They filed legislation to the same effect as far back as 2019, Scott’s first year in the Senate and a year after Florida passed legislation that would end clock biannual changes in the state.

Over the years, the arguments for the legislation have changed slightly. Back in 2020, the Senators invoked COVID-19 lockdowns as a reason for the bill.