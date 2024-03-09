Kathleen Passidomo celebrates Live Healthy, other Senate wins

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo wrapped up the 2024 Legislative Session touting progress on bread-and-butter issues she hopes improve Floridians’ lives.

Ahead of sergeants dropping hankies, the Naples Republican celebrated passage of the Live Healthy initiative, expansion of last year’s Live Local legislation and school regulation courtesy of the Senate-spearheaded Learn Local effort.

“I am proud of our work on kitchen-table issues important to growing families and seniors,” Passidomo said in prepared remarks.

“Our work to stabilize and strengthen Florida’s property insurance market is starting to bear fruit. We know families can’t wait. Every little bit helps. Cutting the taxes associated with flood insurance and property insurance premiums is important for families trying to make ends meet as our insurance market strengthens.”

While Passidomo drew fire from the far right for declining to take up a number of culture war bills, the Senate President said a successful partnership with the Gov. Ron DeSantis and Speaker Paul Renner birthed historic conservative wins.

“I am so proud to lead the Florida Senate, and amazed by what we have accomplished together over the last two years,” Passidomo said. “Our great Governor, Speaker Renner and every single member of the Florida House and Senate have worked together on key initiatives that will keep Florida the free, beautiful and prosperous state we all cherish.”

Among the fiscally conservative policies passed this year was a $1.5-bill tax relief package. Passidomo’s Office also noted that steps were taken on pressing issues like property insurance, with the state delivering $500 million in tax relief for homeowners.

Ultimately, the Legislature this year passed a $117.5 billion budget, and Passidomo said it contains countless wins for residents now and in the state’s future.

“I am very proud of our state budgets over the last two years. We wisely utilized pandemic funds to make critical, one-time, generational investments in our infrastructure — from roads and bridges, to education facilities, to clean water and coastal resilience,” she said.

“Instead of spending all of (what) we have, we are paying down debt, setting aside historic reserves, and providing for meaningful tax relief, so Floridians can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

A release from Passidomo’s Office spotlighted other priorities for the Senate’s presiding officer. That pointed to the Compact to Conserve, a bill by Sen. Travis Hutson, a Palm Coast Republican. The measure commits revenues from the Gaming Compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida for continued acquisition and management of Florida’s conservation lands and clean water infrastructure.

The state budget also includes significant funding for the new Graduation Alternative to Traditional Education (GATE) Program, a career credential-focused education path for those who quit traditional high school.

The Legislature this year passed four separate petitions for a federal constitutional convention, focused on topics including term limits, a balanced budget and line-item veto power.

All the efforts, Passidomo said, show a commitment to a better future in Florida and for the nation.

“We have listened to our constituents, incorporated ideas and feedback from our communities, and made our mark with historic reforms to keep our state affordable and her people free,” Passidomo said.