March 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices decline after 15-cent surge
Stock image via Adobe.

Jesse SchecknerMarch 11, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Kevin Carrico locks up Jacksonville City Council VP race

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Political newcomer launches Primary challenge to Tracie Davis

HeadlinesInfluence

U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to take up challenge to Seminole Gaming Compact

gas pump
Uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates could temporarily stall another price hike.

Gas prices in Florida are falling slightly after surging 15 cents to a new 2024 high of $3.46 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

By Sunday, the average price statewide was $3.43 per gallon.

As was the case last week, strong gasoline demand and a switch to costlier summer fuel contributed to the jump at the pump last week, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Severe weather and power outages at major refinery plants across the U.S. were also reportedly to blame,” he said. “However, gasoline and oil futures moved lower late last week, reportedly due to uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. This could temporarily cause the gas price hike to stall.”

Crude oil futures declined nearly $2 per barrel last week, a 2% drop, while gasoline futures fell 9 cents.

The most expensive metropolitan market for Sunshine State motorists is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.60, followed by Naples ($3.51) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.49).

Drivers and motorcyclists have the best deals for gas in Panama City, where the average per-gallon price is $3.14, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.16) and Pensacola ($3.21).

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKamala Harris to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, talk gun safety

nextU.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to take up challenge to Seminole Gaming Compact

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories