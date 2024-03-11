Florida gas prices decline after 15-cent surge

Gas prices in Florida are falling slightly after surging 15 cents to a new 2024 high of $3.46 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

By Sunday, the average price statewide was $3.43 per gallon.

As was the case last week, strong gasoline demand and a switch to costlier summer fuel contributed to the jump at the pump last week, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Severe weather and power outages at major refinery plants across the U.S. were also reportedly to blame,” he said. “However, gasoline and oil futures moved lower late last week, reportedly due to uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this year. This could temporarily cause the gas price hike to stall.”

Crude oil futures declined nearly $2 per barrel last week, a 2% drop, while gasoline futures fell 9 cents.

The most expensive metropolitan market for Sunshine State motorists is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.60, followed by Naples ($3.51) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.49).

Drivers and motorcyclists have the best deals for gas in Panama City, where the average per-gallon price is $3.14, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.16) and Pensacola ($3.21).