March 11, 2024
Kamala Harris to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, talk gun safety

A.G. Gancarski

kamala harris listening ap
The Vice President has already visited Florida 10 times since taking office.

The Vice President will be in Parkland on Saturday, March 23 to talk about the Joe Biden administration’s commitment to gun safety, on what will be her 11th trip to the state.

Kamala Harris, who oversees the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, will visit Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while in Parkland. The Vice President will meet with families of some of the 14 students and three teachers killed by a former student back on Valentine’s Day, 2018.

The heinous act inspired Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act. That measure blocks gun sales to those under the age of 21, mandates a three-day waiting period before buying a firearm, bans bump stocks, arms some school personnel, mandates a law enforcement presence in schools and allows police to confiscate guns from people perceived to be a threat.

Expect Harris to talk about gun law reforms from her own administration, including 2022’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The Biden-Harris Administration says it’s “making the largest investment in student mental health in history by hiring 14,000 mental health counselors, implementing red flag laws, and strengthening background checks for purchasers under the age of 21 and individuals convicted of domestic abuse.”

Harris is expected to discuss a ban on assault weapons, red flag legislation and the need for background checks related to gun sales.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

