Florida Realtors back Danny Nix in HD 75

Commercial Realtor Danny Nix will have the support of his industry as he seeks a House seat.

The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing the Punta Gorda Republican for House District 75.

“As a hard-working REALTOR and engaged Southwest Florida resident, Danny is in a unique position to recognize and serve the needs of the citizens of HD 75,” said Jarrod Lowe, Chair of Florida Realtors PAC trustees.

“He not only has a deep understanding of the neighborhoods in his area, but he also has a history of leadership in the community and a ‘roll-up-the-sleeves’ work ethic. He will be an outstanding representative for his district.”

Nix for the moment remains the only candidate filed to succeed Rep. Michael Grant, a Port Charlotte Republican. Grant, now the House Majority Leader, cannot seek another term because of term limits.

Nix filed last April for the open seat. He leads his own real estate team as part of Coldwell Banker Sunstar. He’s also currently the President of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto.

He also previously served as President of the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County and as Chair of the Board for Florida Southwestern State College.

“Taking inspiration from Governor Ron DeSantis, Danny will fight tirelessly for every Floridian’s freedoms,” his website reads. “Danny is a lifelong conservative whose most cherished values are faith in God and love for our Constitution. He insists on using these values to hold state and local governments accountable.”

The Charlotte County-based district is heavily Republican. DeSantis won more than 68% of the vote there in 2022. In 2020, nearly 60% of voters in the district supported Republican Donald Trump in the Presidential Election.

Florida Realtors PAC, a political committee, serves as the political arm of Florida Realtors, which represents 238,000 members and 51 boards and associations in the state.