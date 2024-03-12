Florida truckers want you to ‘share the road’

The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) has launched a “Share the Road” campaign to educate drivers on the importance of sharing the road safely and improving driving behavior, particularly around large trucks and buses with operating limitations.

“Our ‘Share the Road’ initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to safety and underscores the vital role that collaboration plays in enhancing road safety for all users,” said FTA President and CEO Alix Miller.

“As leaders in the trucking industry, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where every motorist can feel safe and secure on the road, and a large part of that is understanding how to safely share the road with large trucks and buses.”

The campaign will include public service announcements on various media platforms highlighting important safety messages and tips for drivers, including safe following distance, blind spot awareness and other general guidelines for responsible road sharing.

The public awareness campaign includes FTA’s Florida Road Team, whose members serve as ambassadors for the Share the Road program. Since the team’s inception in 1996, the team has educated some 150,000 people across the state on safe driving techniques and how to safely share the road with trucks.

The messages include leaving plenty of room for big trucks on the road, as well as warnings about the danger of texting and driving and information about Florida’s “move over” law.

The team delivers free presentations to drivers education students and in P.E. classes at Florida high schools. Presentations are also available to trucking companies, professional groups, church groups, at press conferences and at other events.

“The Florida Road Team is proud to raise awareness about the importance of safe interactions between trucks and other vehicles on Florida’s roads,” said Anthony Tirone, a member of the Florida Road Team. “Together, we can all keep America’s roadways safe for all drivers and their families.”

“By raising awareness and promoting education, we can create a culture of mutual respect and understanding on our roads,” he added. “Our Florida Road Team and the ‘Share the Road’ campaign is a crucial step toward achieving this goal, and we are proud to share it with the motoring public.”