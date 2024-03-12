March 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida truckers want you to ‘share the road’

Janelle Irwin TaylorMarch 12, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida Realtors back Danny Nix in HD 75

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Congressional hearing on the Joe Biden classified documents probe turns into a proxy campaign battle

HeadlinesInfluence

House toppeled the estoppel, preventing $100M in new HOA fees

Bright modern big rig semi truck and trailer in motion on a high
'By raising awareness and promoting education, we can create a culture of mutual respect and understanding on our roads.'

The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) has launched a “Share the Road” campaign to educate drivers on the importance of sharing the road safely and improving driving behavior, particularly around large trucks and buses with operating limitations.

“Our ‘Share the Road’ initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to safety and underscores the vital role that collaboration plays in enhancing road safety for all users,” said FTA President and CEO Alix Miller.

“As leaders in the trucking industry, we are dedicated to fostering an environment where every motorist can feel safe and secure on the road, and a large part of that is understanding how to safely share the road with large trucks and buses.”

The campaign will include public service announcements on various media platforms highlighting important safety messages and tips for drivers, including safe following distance, blind spot awareness and other general guidelines for responsible road sharing.

The public awareness campaign includes FTA’s Florida Road Team, whose members serve as ambassadors for the Share the Road program. Since the team’s inception in 1996, the team has educated some 150,000 people across the state on safe driving techniques and how to safely share the road with trucks.

The messages include leaving plenty of room for big trucks on the road, as well as warnings about the danger of texting and driving and information about Florida’s “move over” law.

The team delivers free presentations to drivers education students and in P.E. classes at Florida high schools. Presentations are also available to trucking companies, professional groups, church groups, at press conferences and at other events.

“The Florida Road Team is proud to raise awareness about the importance of safe interactions between trucks and other vehicles on Florida’s roads,” said Anthony Tirone, a member of the Florida Road Team. “Together, we can all keep America’s roadways safe for all drivers and their families.”

“By raising awareness and promoting education, we can create a culture of mutual respect and understanding on our roads,” he added. “Our Florida Road Team and the ‘Share the Road’ campaign is a crucial step toward achieving this goal, and we are proud to share it with the motoring public.”

 

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Realtors back Danny Nix in HD 75

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories