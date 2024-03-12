Gov. DeSantis poised to sign homeless camping ban he wanted

With one stroke of the pen, Gov. Ron DeSantis could impose new obligations on localities regarding managing their unhoused populations.

The Senate announced that the second-term Republican had received a piece of legislation (HB 1365) from Republican Sen. Jon Martin and Republican Rep. Sam Garrison that compels local jurisdictions to pick a piece of public property and wrangle people who are camping or sleeping in public spaces toward that location.

The Governor’s signature on what Garrison has called a “carrot and stick” approach and a “Florida model” for addressing homelessness will soon follow.

“I’m going to sign legislation over the next month or so to really counteract Florida ever going in the direction of California on things like homelessness,” DeSantis said about the legislation during a recent interview with Sean Hannity.

He said the bill’s objective was to make sure a Florida city didn’t “turn into a Los Angeles or San Francisco with respect to having homeless everywhere.”

Furthermore, DeSantis said the idea was only opposed by the most radical elements in the state.

“The far left is really upset about it,” DeSantis added. “But, you know, people across the political spectrum are like, ‘Yes, you can’t have this intrude on the quality of life for everyday residents.’”

The bill, passed by an 82-26 vote in the House and 27-12 vote in the Senate, would ban counties and municipalities from permitting public sleeping or camping on public property without explicit permission.

It also compels these localities to round up the homeless and put them somewhere. Local camps must include clean restrooms, running water, security on premises and bans on drugs and alcohol.

Furthermore, these camps can’t be permanent, but must be moved every 365 days.

As far as funding goes? Localities are on their own.

Democrats noted the bill presented an unfunded mandate. DeSantis’ worry, apparently satisfied by the legislation’s final form, was that he didn’t want “Sodom and Gomorrah” style homeless camps.