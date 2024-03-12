Legislature boots standards for storing guns in cars, boats

Several Democratic lawmakers from South and Central Florida took a shot at passing legislation to improve storage standards for guns in cars and on boats.

Every measure died without a hearing.

One proposal (SB 1250, HB 1087) by Boynton Beach Sen. Lori Berman, Boynton Beach Rep. Joe Casello and Coral Springs Rep. Dan Daley would have required guns left in unoccupied vehicles and vessels to be kept out of plain sight and in the trunk or a “securely affixed,” locked container.

No such law exists in state statutes today, Daley and Casello said. However, Florida law does require similar gun storage at home.

Violators would have faced a second-degree misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and $500 in fines — the same as exists for at-home storage now.

Another measure (HB 419) by Rep. Yvonne Hinson included the same storage strictures, but would not have imposed a criminal penalty for noncompliance. Further, the bill called for each law enforcement agency in the state to conduct a public education program to inform Floridians of the change.

SB 1250 and HB 1087 had support from the Florida chapter of national gun safety group Moms Demand Action, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

According to an Everytown analysis of FBI crime data, a gun is stolen from a vehicle every 15 minutes. And unsecured, visible firearms make better targets.

Last March, The New York Times reported that gun thefts from cars had reached an all-time high.

In a statement ahead of Session, Casello called his bill a “practical step” toward better personal responsibility.

“It’s about … balancing personal rights with community safety,” he said.

Katie Hathaway, a Moms Demand Action volunteer, said policymakers and local leaders have a responsibility to build public awareness and implement better preventative laws.

“When guns aren’t properly stored, tragedy can strike — whether it’s a child finding a firearm and injuring or killing themselves, or someone stealing it and using it to commit a crime,” she said. “Secure guns in cars can prevent both.”

Boca Raton Sen. Tina Polsky and Parkland Rep. Christine Hunschofsky also carried bills to require guns at home that a prohibited user or minor could “reasonably” access must be kept in a locked container or with a trigger lock when not in the owner’s immediate possession.

Another measure Polsky proffered would have created a new penalty for minors whose negligence enables other minors to access firearms.

The GOP-controlled Legislature ignored them as well.