March 12, 2024
Legislature boots standards for storing guns in cars, boats

Jesse SchecknerMarch 12, 20245min1

AdobeStock_315215081
An analysis of FBI crime data found that a gun is stolen from a vehicle every 15 minutes.

Several Democratic lawmakers from South and Central Florida took a shot at passing legislation to improve storage standards for guns in cars and on boats.

Every measure died without a hearing.

One proposal (SB 1250, HB 1087) by Boynton Beach Sen. Lori Berman, Boynton Beach Rep. Joe Casello and Coral Springs Rep. Dan Daley would have required guns left in unoccupied vehicles and vessels to be kept out of plain sight and in the trunk or a “securely affixed,” locked container.

No such law exists in state statutes today, Daley and Casello said. However, Florida law does require similar gun storage at home.

Violators would have faced a second-degree misdemeanor charge, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and $500 in fines — the same as exists for at-home storage now.

Another measure (HB 419) by Rep. Yvonne Hinson included the same storage strictures, but would not have imposed a criminal penalty for noncompliance. Further, the bill called for each law enforcement agency in the state to conduct a public education program to inform Floridians of the change.

SB 1250 and HB 1087 had support from the Florida chapter of national gun safety group Moms Demand Action, a subsidiary of the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety.

According to an Everytown analysis of FBI crime data, a gun is stolen from a vehicle every 15 minutes. And unsecured, visible firearms make better targets.

Last March, The New York Times reported that gun thefts from cars had reached an all-time high.

In a statement ahead of Session, Casello called his bill a “practical step” toward better personal responsibility.

“It’s about … balancing personal rights with community safety,” he said.

Katie Hathaway, a Moms Demand Action volunteer, said policymakers and local leaders have a responsibility to build public awareness and implement better preventative laws.

“When guns aren’t properly stored, tragedy can strike — whether it’s a child finding a firearm and injuring or killing themselves, or someone stealing it and using it to commit a crime,” she said. “Secure guns in cars can prevent both.”

Boca Raton Sen. Tina Polsky and Parkland Rep. Christine Hunschofsky also carried bills to require guns at home that a prohibited user or minor could “reasonably” access must be kept in a locked container or with a trigger lock when not in the owner’s immediate possession.

Another measure Polsky proffered would have created a new penalty for minors whose negligence enables other minors to access firearms.

The GOP-controlled Legislature ignored them as well.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American

    March 12, 2024 at 7:48 pm

    Good evening America,
    Our Democratic Leadership in DC along with many lesser Democratic elected officials always try to inch in …. little by little to regulate our guns with the ultimate goal of disarming the American Citizens.
    With trannys in charge of the military like we have under 8iden an armed citizenary is the only thing keeping the Chinks and Ruskies at bay.
    Heck the citizens will end up protecting the sissified military if we are invaded tomorrow.
    No to gun laws.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

