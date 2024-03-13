March 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers commit to expand access to quality care across Florida hospitals
Health insurance and Medical Healthcare disease concept , coin money jar with stethoscope on white background

Peter SchorschMarch 13, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 3.13.24: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

HeadlinesOrlando

Turnover continues at Disney World’s government

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 3.13.24: What’s next?

Health insurance and Medical Healthcare disease concept , a coi
$716 million in key health care investments await the Governor’s signature.

In a resounding victory for health care delivery at the conclusion of the 2024 Session, the Florida Hospital Association praised lawmakers for $716 million in key health care investments in the state’s budget.

Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, hailed the Legislature’s investments as pivotal for sustaining high-quality health care in Florida’s hospitals now and in the coming years.

“Florida hospitals are the lifeline of our communities,” Mayhew said.

She also thanked Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Senate Appropriations Chair Doug Broxson, House Speaker Paul Renner and House Appropriations Chair Tom Leek for “investing in the evolving health care needs of the Sunshine State’s growing population.”

Florida’s more than 320 hospitals serve nearly 23 million residents. Florida families rely on our hospitals to provide health and wellness services from birth to end-of-life care. Moreover, visitors from all over the world depend on Florida hospitals to offer exceptional care while they are away from home.

Key strategic investments Florida lawmakers allocated in the budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025 aim to meet the growing demand for quality health care across all Florida communities. Notable appropriations include rural hospital capital improvements, labor and delivery care, behavioral health services and workforce development. The final budget passed by legislators, which includes funds designated by the Live Healthy Act, contains the following initiatives:

— $134 million to increase hospital Medicaid reimbursement rates for labor and delivery services.

— $50 million ($500 million over 10 years) for the Innovation Fund, incentivizing groundbreaking technologies, workforce mobility and health care delivery models to maintain a modern, sophisticated health care delivery system in Florida.

— $5 million (increasing funding to $30 million) for the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) program to fortify health care workforce development partnerships and create a robust pipeline of skilled health care professionals.

— $321 million to create a new integrated care and education model to bolster the behavioral health workforce and system.

— $150 million to increase Graduate Medical Education Statewide Medical Residency Program and expand the Slots for Doctors Program.

— $30 million to increase student loan reimbursement through Florida’s Reimbursement Assistance for Medical Education (FRAME) Program for health care and behavioral health care professionals.

— $11.5 million to expand behavioral health Mobile Response Teams usage and reimbursement.

— $10 million (recurring) for the Rural Hospital Capital Improvement Grant Program to upgrade and harden technology, equipment and facilities across rural Florida hospitals.

— $8.2 million for reimbursing behavioral health collaborative care models, which integrate physical and behavioral health care.

Additional investments in Florida’s Medicaid program include:

— Approval for Medicaid reimbursement for ‘Hospital at Home’ services, enabling more patients to receive quality care in the comfort of their own homes.

— Authority for the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to assess the performance of Florida’s Medicaid program to ensure it is meeting quality outcomes for its enrollees.

The state budget is awaiting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 3.13.24: What’s next?

nextTurnover continues at Disney World's government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories