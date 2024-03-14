Tyler Sirois wants space program pioneer Dave Weldon to join him in the Florida House

State Rep. Tyler Sirois is endorsing Dave Weldon for House District 32 in the Melbourne area.

Sirois, who represents nearby House District 31 in Central Brevard County, called Weldon a “principled leader who served his nation in uniform, served us with distinction in Congress, and who will ably serve Brevard once again.”

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Weldon for his good work to expand the space program, improve healthcare for Brevard veterans, preserve our environment, and protect our values in Congress,” Sirois said.

“Dr. Weldon is a man of integrity, faith, and deeply held conservative values. In Tallahassee, I know Dr. Weldon will serve Brevard well and champion solutions to the issues that affect our families, from good jobs, lowering the cost of living, improving schools, and keeping us safe from illegal immigration and crime. Dave Weldon is a good man, and he will do Brevard proud.”

In addition to Melbourne, HD 32 also includes Rockledge, Viera, Indian Harbour Beach and Indialantic.

The district favors Republicans, with 44% of the electorate registered to the GOP, 26% registered Democrats and 30% listed as independents. Both Weldon and Sirois are Republicans.

Weldon, a former U.S. Representative, is running to succeed state Rep. Thad Altman. Altman cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

Weldon was first elected to the U.S. House in 1994, flipping a seat that had been previously held by Democrat Jim Bacchus. He decided not to seek re-election in 2008, when he endorsed then-state Sen. Bill Posey to succeed him.

Weldon is a medical doctor and U.S. Army veteran. As a member of Congress, Weldon was an avid supporter of U.S. space policy and helped secure funds to construct the East Central Florida VA Clinic and expand the Archie Carr Wildlife Refuge. He also served as Chair of the Israel Allies Foundation board and as a trustee for the Florida Institute of Technology.

Weldon has attempted a return to politics before, running unsuccessfully in 2012 against then-U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. Weldon lost in the GOP Primary that year to Connie Mack IV, who was at the time a U.S. Representative.

He also notably played bass in The Second Amendments, a country rock band made up of members of Congress.

Weldon is so far unopposed in the GOP Primary. Democrat Juan Jose Hinojosa is also running.

Weldon filed to run for the seat in late February. Sirois’ endorsement adds to a nod earlier from U.S. Rep. Posey.

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.