Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull tops $11M in 2023

Rubin Turnbull & Associates continued climbing up the rankings last year, cracking into the Top 5 in overall earnings.

The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull collected $5.5 million lobbying the Legislature last year and an additional $5.6 million lobbying the executive branch for an overall total of $11.1 million.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

Rubin Turnbull’s legislative compensation reports show more than a dozen clients that paid the firm $100,000 or more last year, but there were two contracts that stood far above the rest.

The 21st Century Family Empowerment Council topped the list with $300,000 in payments last year, followed closely by HCA Healthcare at $273,000. The No. 3 spot was split by Orchid Cove Health Group and The Richman Group of Florida, both at the $140,000 level.

A significant portion of the firm’s legislative clients were in the health care industry. In addition to HCA and Orchid Cove, the list includes Nomi Health ($105,000), Molina Healthcare ($100,000), Wellpath ($100,000), the Association of Dental Support Organizations ($60,000) and Independent Living Systems ($70,000).

Education was another revenue driver. Rubin Turnbull is the go-to firm for Florida International University ($60,000), Kaplan North America ($60,000), Nova Southeastern University ($60,000), Osceola County Schools, the University of South Florida ($70,000), the University of Miami ($40,000) and Charter Schools USA ($20,000).

Most of those institutions showed up at the same level on Rubin Turnbull’s executive branch reports. Although HCA Healthcare took second place on the legislative side, it chipped in another $273,000 for executive branch lobbying work, making it the top paying client overall at $546,000.

The firm also represents Best Friends Animal Society, which reflects a passion for the firm and Turnbull especially — it was the Bar Sponsor of this year’s Red Dog Blue Dog event, an annual fundraiser where Republican and Democratic lawmakers get behind the bar and compete for tips, with every dollar raised going to support various animal shelters in the Tallahassee area. Between the tip jars, sponsorships and other donations, the 2024 edition raised $48,351.

In addition to the named partners, Rubin Turnbull’s 2023 team included Melissa Akeson, Jacqui Carmona, Erica Chanti, Kevin Comerer, Jodi Bock Davidson, Christopher Finkbeiner, Zachary Hubbard, Matthew Sacco and Sharonda Wright-Placide.

Based on median estimates, Rubin Turnbull & Associates posted the fifth-highest compensation tally among all firms last year, earning the No. 5 ranking based on Florida Politics’ estimates. At the top end, the firm may have earned more than $15 million.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state on May 15.