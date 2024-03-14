March 14, 2024
Jimmy Patronis backs ‘fearless conservative champion’ Randy Fine to ‘move across the Rotunda’ for SD19
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/7/23-Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, applauds after House Bill 7C, providing security grants for at-risk schools passed the House, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. The bill now moves to the Senate. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL110723CH013
'Randy Fine is one of Florida’s most fearless conservative champions.'

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is endorsing Rep. Randy Fine for a seat in the Senate.

Fine, a Palm Bay Republican, filed last year to run in Senate District 19.

“Randy Fine is one of Florida’s most fearless conservative champions,” Patronis said. “I should know, I have had a front row seat. As the state’s Chief Financial Officer, I have relied on Randy’s business background to create the kind of pro-growth environment that has resulted in Florida being the envy of the nation. I can’t wait to work alongside him as he moves across the rotunda to the Senate.”

A press release from Fine’s campaign mentioned that the support follows up on former President Donald Trump, the likely 2024 Republican nominee for President, endorsing Fine earlier this month.

Fine embraced the endorsement from the Florida Cabinet member.

“There is no nicer human being in Tallahassee than Jimmy Patronis, and I am honored by his endorsement,” Fine said. “Jimmy has fought to lower our debt and done an incredible job of managing our state’s balance sheet. As a lifelong businessman, I look forward to partnering with Jimmy to protect what we have built from the woke left — and make Florida even better.”

Patronis, a Panama City Republican, is the first statewide elected official to endorse Fine. That could be significant as Patronis considers a run for Governor.

Fine currently faces Robyn Hattaway and Chuck Sheridan in a Republican Primary, with Democrat Vance Ahrens also filed for the seat. The winner will succeed Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Rockledge Republican, who cannot seek another Senate term thanks to term limits.

SD 19 leans heavily Republican. Gov. Ron DeSantis won more than 61% of the vote there in 2022, and Trump won more than 57% of the vote in SD 19 when he last ran for President in 2020.

Of note, Fine had a falling out with DeSantis last year, switching his endorsement from DeSantis to Trump in the 2024 GOP Presidential Primary.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • KathrynA

    March 14, 2024 at 1:51 pm

    These comments are nauseating as two of the most hateful people in Florida politics compliment each other!

    Reply

