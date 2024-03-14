March 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Miami-Dade GOP slams vape expo as ‘mockery of our federal government’s failed enforcement’
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/08/22-Rep. Alex Rizo, R-Hialeah, answers questions on the Charter School Bill (CS/CS/SB758) during second reading, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse SchecknerMarch 14, 20244min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio says Ukraine aid comes at expense of military ‘quality of life’

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Florida officials want to hear from people ‘trapped in Haiti’

HeadlinesJax

Duval County School Board set to reopen Superintendent search

FLAPOL030822CH016
‘Today we are standing up against this scourge and calling on these manufacturers to get out.’

As vaping and cannabis enthusiasts converge on the Alternative Products Expo in Miami, the Miami-Dade GOP is sounding the alarm that many of the products there are federally banned, but still being openly sold.

Hialeah Rep. Alex Rizo, the organization’s Chair, said in a statement that the expo and company’s “brazen defiance of federal law” must be called out, and products with child-enticing designs and flavors must be purged from the Florida marketplace.

“Illegal disposable vapes in flavors like ‘Rainbow Candy’ and wrapped in cartoon packaging are banned in the United States, but the predatory marketing practices of these Chinese manufacturers are the reason these sinister products have become the most popular products for middle and high school students,” he said in a statement.

“Manufacturers that have been placed on the (Food and Drug Administration) ‘Red List’ and subject to import restrictions by the FDA are openly marketing their illegal products in Florida and making a mockery of our federal government’s failed enforcement. We call upon federal, state, and local law enforcement officials to intervene and prevent these manufacturers from marketing their products within our borders.”

Rizo lauded the passage this past Session of HB 1007, which authorizes the Department of Legal Affairs under Attorney General Ashley Moody to identify and ban single-use vapes it deems attractive to minors. Reusable vapes and their e-liquid refills are exempted.

The bill, sponsored by Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry and Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf, passed with bipartisan support in both chambers of the Legislature, with just five House Democrats voting “no.”

It goes into effect Oct. 1. Moody’s Office is to publish its first list of banned products on New Year’s Day.

“We look forward to the Governor signing this important legislation,” Rizo said before taking a shot at the toothless federal ban. “Legislation without enforcement is meaningless and allows predatory Chinese manufacturers to market their products with impunity right in our American cities. Today we are standing up against this scourge and calling on these manufacturers to get out.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDuval County School Board set to reopen Superintendent search

nextFlorida officials want to hear from people 'trapped in Haiti'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories