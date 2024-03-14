Marco Rubio says Ukraine aid comes at expense of military ‘quality of life’

A Senator from Florida is arguing that new aid for the ongoing proxy war in Ukraine is being privileged over needed help for American soldiers.

In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio questions “diverting money from quality of life projects for U.S. service members, such as badly needed housing projects, in order to fund the DoD’s operations to support Ukraine.”

“The U.S. cannot fight and win wars without our people, and ensuring that our service members and their families are afforded decent housing, competitive pay, and resources to help them thrive wherever the U.S. military calls them to serve should be the top priority of the Department,” Rubio contends.

The Senator draws a direct connection between bad treatment of American troops and an ongoing crisis in recruitment and retention.

“I have seen the impacts of the quality of life issues and the concerns with housing, pay, and resources at the many installations in Florida. That is why recent reporting stating the U.S. Army is considering diverting money from ‘badly needed barracks construction or enlistment incentives amid record-low recruiting’ is concerning,” Rubio asserts, citing a CNN report that uses that same quote.

The Senator asks Austin to “publicly commit to not reprogram funding intended to support U.S. service members quality of life programs, or recruitment and retention money, for any foreign county, including Ukraine.” He also wonders if other countries have gotten monies that should have been earmarked for American armed forces and their families.

Per the State Department, the U.S. has committed to a new round of aid, consisting of “up to $300 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine.”

“Capabilities provided in today’s package include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, demolitions, and small arms ammunition, and spare parts and other ancillary equipment.”