March 15, 2024
Ashley Moody’s Office leads probe into extensive human trafficking
Attorney General Ashley Moody announces arrest of Florida couple for human trafficking ring. Image via AP.

Drew Dixon

FTF Virus Outbreak Price Gouging
Prosecutors say the Florida couple preyed on women working in nightclubs.

A Florida couple is accused of running an extensive human trafficking ring that allegedly involved at least 32 victims following an Attorney General’s investigation.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that an investigation by her Office unveiled a complex scheme run Marquett James and Allyson Marquett not only forced their victims to engage in commercial sex acts in Florida, but the human trafficking ring extended to other states.

“Through coercion and violence, a Florida couple operated a massive human trafficking ring that victimized more than 30 women,” Moody said in a news release. “The couple branded these women with tattoos, took control of their finances, and forced them to engage in hundreds of sex acts. Working with law enforcement we shut down this human trafficking ring and rescued victims.”

Multiple law enforcement and government agencies were involved in the investigation, including U.S. Homeland Security. Investigators allege that James was the main human trafficker and often threatened his victims with intimidation and abuse to coerce women into sex work. Investigators say Marquette assisted James and forced more victims into the ring by using similar tactics.

The couple often preyed on victims who were working in nightclubs.

Investigators allege the couple used the internet to advertise the “services” of the women they ensnared in their plan. Bogus corporations were established by the couple to hide the real nature of the work and launder the money they were making as a result of the scheme.

Both suspects are charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, racketeering (RICO) and conspiracy to commit RICO, sexual battery and money laundering, among other felony charges.

Moody said prosecutors directly working in her Office will handle the case as it goes to court.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

One comment

  • Michael K

    March 15, 2024 at 1:03 pm

    Human trafficking? Like shipping migrants from Texas off to Maassachutes on a private jet for failed campaign talking points?

