Takeaways from Tallahassee — Neighborly answer to hourly anger

Billed as “our hometown’s neighborly answer to all the anger on hourly display in Washington, D.C.,” eight local elected officials plan to participate in the 12th annual Tallahassee Town Hall being held March 20 at the studios of WFSU.

The main sponsor of the annual event — The Village Square — bills the event as a way to “have a constructive (and neighborly) discussion about where we are, where we’re going and what the challenges out there on the horizon might be.”

The program will be moderated by WFSU’s Tom Flanigan who will be joined by Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, Leon County Commission chair Carolyn Cummings, City Commissioners Jack Porter and Curtis Richardson, and County Commissioners Nick Maddox, Rick Minor, David O’Keefe and Brian Welch.

The Tallahassee Town Hall will have a live in-studio audience and will also be streamed live on Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event comes at a time of ongoing strife between local government officials, which has cropped up in public meetings and on social media. Tensions have existed for several years now, but they have continued to heat up lately.

An investigation was launched in February by authorities into whether O’Keefe trespassed onto the construction site of the new city Police Department. O’Keefe and City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow visited the site while work crews tore down 20 oak trees. Video shot at the time was shown at a February city commission meeting with Dailey saying that the incident needed to be investigated.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported last week about another tussle—this time between Dailey and another County Commissioner, Bill Proctor—over contract negotiations between the city and the union that represents firefighters.

Dailey wound up sending a letter to Proctor that suggested that Leon County officials should reconsider a current agreement they have to provide the unincorporated area with fire service. The city, under a contract it has with the county, has been providing fire service for decades. Matlow responded by taking to social media to say he disagreed with Dailey because ending the contract would result in the closure of fire stations and firefighters getting laid off.

The upcoming town hall is being offered in partnership with the Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU Public Media and Leadership Tallahassee, a program of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

Participants can go to WFSU studios or join via Zoom. They must register online in advance.

The town hall will also be livestreamed at wfsu.org/live and on the station’s Facebook Live page.

Not on his watch: Anticipating a “possibility for invasion,” Gov. Ron DeSantis this week ordered more than 250 law enforcement officers to the Florida Keys to stop Haitian migrants fleeing violence. Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers, members of the Florida National Guard and Florida State Guard have been sent to South Florida. Haitian migrants have tried to make the journey to Florida by boat from the impoverished nation for years. Specifically, the Governor ordered 39 FDLE officers, 23 additional FWC officers, and eight seacrafts; 48 members of the Florida National Guard, and 30 Florida Highway Patrol officers. He also directed 133 Florida State Guard members to South Florida.

Not on his watch II: DeSantis signed into law this week a bevy of immigration bills, including HB 1589, which enhances penalties for driving without a valid license. First offenses are second-degree misdemeanors. A second offense merits a first-degree misdemeanor, as does the third, but with at least 10 days in jail. He also signed SB 1036, which enhances penalties for crimes committed by migrants who returned to the country after being deported. HB 1451 bans local governments “from accepting certain ID cards or documents that are knowingly issued to individuals who are not lawfully present” in the U.S. SM 1020, a memorial bill to denote Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, also was signed.

Changing board: Fierce Disney critic Martin Garcia left his position as chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) board. Garcia has led the board since the state took it over in 2023 and often has been a vocal critic, accusing the company of controlling the government district that oversees the utilities, roads and emergency services for the resort. His departure comes after the Governor appointed current District Administrator Glen Gilzean to serve as Orange County Elections Supervisor. DeSantis subsequently recommended that Stephanie Kopelousos fill the vacant position. Kopelousos worked on DeSantis’ presidential campaign and previously served as the governor’s legislative affairs director.

Not giving up: Rep. Spencer Roach is vowing to resume his quest to make changes to Florida’s property insurance crisis. Roach, who is seeking another two-year term this year, promised that in 2025 he would once again sponsor a bill that calls for letting Citizens Property Insurance become the primary insurer of wind coverage in the state. Roach and Rep. Hillary Cassel sponsored the bill during this year’s session but the bill did not move in part because it lacked a Senate sponsor. Roach contends that it is “inevitable” that state officials will embrace the idea of having universal wind coverage through the state-created Citizens, which could drop the cost of homeowners policies issued by private companies.

Settlement reached: The DeSantis administration must clarify the controversial 2022 parental rights law branded as “Don’t Say Gay” under a settlement agreement reached this week. The settlement puts to an end a two-year- federal battle that LGBTQ advocates argued was an “unlawful attempt to stigmatize, silence, and erase LGBTQ people in Florida’s public schools.” DeSantis claimed a victory after the settlement was reached, as did LGTQ groups.

— Busted! —

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is charging a Florida couple with human trafficking, RICO, sexual battery, and money laundering for operating a massive trafficking ring.

According to a Homeland Security investigation, Marquett James and Alyson Marquett recruited and forced victims to engage in commercial sex work in various locations in Florida and across the country. Authorities believe there are more than 32 victims.

The investigation uncovered the pair used violence against women who attempted to leave the operation. The investigation also revealed victims were branded with tattoos, including James’ name.

“Through coercion and violence, a Florida couple operated a massive human trafficking ring that victimized more than 30 women. The couple branded these women with tattoos, took control of their finances, and forced them to engage in hundreds of sex acts. Working with law enforcement we shut down this human trafficking ring and rescued victims,” Moody said.

The investigation revealed that James recruited victims working at nightclubs. The defendants advertised the women’s services online and scheduled appointments. The defendants then took the proceeds.

The investigation also uncovered that James opened multiple corporations to attempt to hide the illicit activity when arranging advertising or travel for the victims.

James and Marquett are each charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, RICO and conspiracy to commit RICO, sexual battery and money laundering, among other felony charges.

— More from Moody —

Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit secured nearly $150,000 through a multistate agreement against Lincare, a durable medical equipment supplier.

The action resolves allegations that Lincare knowingly submitted or caused to be submitted false claims to various government health care programs, including Medicaid, regarding its rentals of non-invasive home ventilation (NIV) devices between Jan. 1, 2013, and Feb. 29, 2020.

“This medical equipment supplier billed Medicaid in multiple states for rentals of items that were not being used by patients. Lincare’s staff frequently failed to check on patients leasing home ventilation devices to ensure that patients were using the devices correctly or if the equipment was still needed,” Moody said.

“This caused Florida Medicaid to pay for unnecessary equipment, resulting in a loss of taxpayer funds. Thanks to our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, this company is now paying nearly $150,000 back to Florida Medicaid.”

The multistate agreement results from a whistleblower lawsuit originally filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

— Pot of gold —

St. Patrick’s Day is on the horizon and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow is in his office.

The second-term Republican uses the holiday to push Floridians toward the Department of Financial Services “Treasure Hunt” website, which houses a database with nearly $3 billion in unclaimed property.

For the unaware, unclaimed property is CFO jargon for cash and its accouterments. Here is a non-exhaustive list of the state’s unclaimed property accounts: dormant bank accounts, insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds, or even inheritances.

Playing into St. Patrick’s Day, Patronis offered stats for names that align with the holiday’s theme — the name Green, for instance, turns up more than 100,000 listings worth a combined $12.9 million; Gold has 61,571 accounts worth a combined $9.3 million.

“If any of these words are in your name or business name, I encourage you to start your search today for unclaimed property at FLTreasureHunt.gov. Treat yourself this St. Patrick’s Day to some extra cash and search now,” Patronis said in a news release.

Anyone who thinks they may have some cash waiting for them — and even those who don’t — can run a quick search on the state’s unclaimed property database. If there’s a hit, claimants need only fill out a few forms and provide some proof they’re the rightful owners of a given pecuniary holding. If everything checks out, Patronis’ office will drop a check in the mail.

Since Patronis took office in 2017, more than $2.2 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

— The week in appointments —

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — DeSantis has reappointed Rodney Barreto to the FWC. Barreto is the president and CEO of Barreto Group. Active in his community, he is a member of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council, the Florida Council of 100, and the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust. Barreto earned his associate degree from Miami-Dade College and his bachelor’s degree in professional studies from Barry University. “I’m honored to have been reappointed by Gov. DeSantis to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,” said Barreto, who Chairs the board. “Protecting Florida’s natural resources for future generations has remained one of his top priorities as well as mine. I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue building on the successes of the FWC alongside my fellow Commissioners and staff.”

— Constructive criticism —

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue testified this week before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to outline flaws he sees in the discretionary grant program authorized in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

Perdue expressed frustration that the discretionary grant model, which differs from the more traditional formula-based grant model, allows the U.S. Department of Transportation to inject ideological positions into its award criteria.

“Thanks to the leadership of Gov. DeSantis, Florida continues to invest in our transportation infrastructure to reduce congestion, support our economic competitiveness and preserve Florida’s quality of life. The same cannot be said for the USDOT where injected political ideologies are arbitrarily prioritized over the needs of America’s traveling public,” Perdue said.

“FDOT encourages Congress to continue (its) efforts and lay the groundwork for a transportation authorization that revives stronger formula funding, rejects the politicization of our nation’s highways, and equips states to prioritize projects that best meet the needs of their communities. Our industry is the literal foundation for America’s continued growth and success.”

The new discretionary grants program, which is in addition to traditional formula-based allocations and a new formula-based program, provides about $158 billion in grant funding. Perdue lamented that despite being halfway through the IIJA authorization, only 30% of the discretionary grant funding has been awarded.

Even more troubling to Perdue, Florida has only received about 1% of discretionary grant funding from the program to date, despite being the third-largest state in the union. The program awards funds amounting to $22.52 per capita, which is the lowest level in the nation.

Perdue also said the program takes too long to allocate funds, averaging 18-24 months from award selection to grant agreement execution. That, he said, has resulted in FDOT setting aside more than $430 million in anticipated grant awards, funds that have not been able to be used promptly to build needed infrastructure in the state. According to FDOT, that results in “significant cost overruns” before a project even begins.

— No buggin’ —

Florida’s mosquito control efforts just got a $1 million boost.

Invasive mosquitoes carry diseases like West Nile, Zika, Dengue. The additional funds will bolster the efforts of some of the smaller mosquito control programs around the state.

It’s been nearly a decade since the mosquito control boards have gotten additional funding, according to the Florida Mosquito Control Association FMCA.

In all, there’s $3.6 million in the fiscal year 2024-25 budget for mosquito control efforts.

“On behalf of the state’s 67 mosquito control programs, including the 15 independent mosquito control districts, I extend the FMCA’s sincere appreciation to the Florida House and Senate for their support of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recommendation increasing funding that supports our work by investing in smaller programs without raising taxes,” FMCA President Richard Weaver said.

“By bolstering support for smaller mosquito control programs, state leaders have underscored their commitment to safeguarding public health and our communities.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture oversees the mosquito boards’ efforts and provides supplemental funds.

The program is partially funded by a $1 fee on each new tire sold in the state, which is deposited into the Solid Waste Management Trust Fund at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson for his continued support and for championing efforts to provide mosquito control programs with the best tools available,” Weaver said.

— Getting strong now —

Rep. Joe Casello announced he is meeting regularly with rehabilitative therapists to strengthen his speech and pronunciation and is expected to make a full recovery from the mild stroke he suffered about a month ago.

The Boynton Beach Democrat said he is attentively following his medical team’s advice, which means working from home instead of Tallahassee.

“I’m tremendously grateful not only to the doctors and nurses at Delray Medical Center, but also to the therapists who have been helping me fine-tune my speech since being released. It’s thanks to you that I have been able to bounce back so quickly in order to continue effectively serving the people of Palm Beach County,” Cassello said in a news release.

“I would also like to express my deep appreciation to the tireless members of my staff as well as so many colleagues — from both sides of the aisle — whose encouragement has warmed my heart and hastened my recovery. I look forward to getting 100% back to work and continuing to serve my community.”

— Confirmed —

In case it got lost in the shuffle at the end of the Legislative Session, we’re happy to let you know that Lori Killinger has been reappointed — and confirmed — to the Volunteer Florida board.

Killinger, the Executive Shareholder at Lewis Longman & Walker, got the OK from the Senate to continue serving on the board for a term that runs through September 2025.

She is one of only six individuals appointed to serve on the board, also known as the Florida Commission on Community Service, which plays a critical role in emergency management and coordinating volunteer services for communities in Florida.

Killinger is a highly sought-after lobbyist, lawyer, and strategist with deep knowledge of the legislative and executive branch processes. In addition to her ability to navigate through those processes, Killinger works on complex legal and legislative policies that have successfully affected change at all levels of government for her clients.

With her experience in “all things government” and her extensive legal background, Killinger guides her clients, policymakers, and influencers on myriad issues, including land use, environmental, infrastructure, energy, health care, housing, and technology. She is Chair of the LLW’s Legislative, Lobbying and Governmental Affairs Practice Group.

— A quartet of victories —

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) is celebrating four key wins this Session, including preemption on certain work requirements, a prohibition on wage requirements on publicly funded projects, increased penalties for tampering with critical infrastructure, and protections from lawsuit protections for businesses that were hacked.

“AIF congratulates the Florida Legislature on another productive Session and thanks lawmakers for continuing to prioritize policies that support Florida businesses and promote a robust economy,” AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis said.

“This Session, as we have done for more than 100 years, AIF worked tirelessly to identify issues impacting Florida’s job creators, advocating for those that would help them thrive and pushing back on any that could hinder their success. We are proud to serve as the voice of Florida’s business community and appreciate the Legislature for listening to and addressing their top concerns.”

Four of the organization’s top priorities passed the Legislature this Session.

That includes a measure (HB 433) preempting local governments from enacting ordinances related to heat exposure requirements, as well as a later amendment blocking local wage ordinances that exceed minimum wage. AIF notes that OSHA already requires employers to protect from heat exposure.

The group explained in a news release that “HB 433 promotes free market principles and ensures consistency by only recognizing the constitutionally mandated state minimum wage.”

Another measure the group championed (HB 705) would ensure that any project using local funds may not require contractors to pay a specific wage or mandate certain employee benefits. The bill relates to public works contracts from local governments that, in some locations, require wage rates higher than the state minimum wage, which AIF notes “can dramatically impact project costs and impact an employer’s flexibility in employment decisions.”

On infrastructure, AIF pushed a bill (HB 275) that increases penalties for those who “improperly tamper” with critical infrastructure, such as electrical power stations, chemical storage facilities, liquid natural gas storage facilities, deep-water ports and rail yards.

The final measure for which the group lobbied involves cybersecurity incident liability (HB 473). The bill enumerates the steps businesses must follow to qualify for the lawsuit protections following cybersecurity breaches.

The bill also creates a structure for companies to use consumer data to better protect that data from cyberattacks.

“AIF, on behalf of its members, applauds Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner for their leadership over the last two years and their combined efforts to support Florida businesses and keep our state on the path to prosperity,” said Adam Basford, vice president of Governmental Affairs at AIF.

“We would be remiss if we did not also recognize all the other members of the Florida Legislature. Serving our great state takes them away from their own families and businesses for weeks on end, so we thank them for their commitment to this process and all the work they do to ensure our state, its people and its businesses continue to thrive.”

— A solicited opinion —

The Florida Policy Institute (FPI) is conducting a partner and community survey asking people to chime in on the work they find to be the most relevant. The FPI survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete, and it must be completed by March 29.

FPI is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing policies and budgets that improve the economic mobility and quality of life for all Floridians. To achieve its goals, FPI uses research, strategic outreach, coalition building, and policy advocacy.

FPI’s goals are to: pursue equity by advancing policies that dismantle the systemic barriers to opportunity historically upheld by public officials, laws, and practices; lead with Integrity by producing fact-based, independent policy analyses and driving bold solutions that promote shared prosperity for all Floridians; share power and resources to foster collective leadership internally and externally, as they pursue solutions that are rooted in and informed by communities and partners; and be kind to others (and itself) to work to build a brighter future for all Floridians.

— Mighty meals —

The Junior League of Tallahassee hosted its fifth annual Mighty Meals community food distribution event Sunday as part of its initiative to combat food insecurity over Spring Break.

This year’s event, in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend, served some 1,200 families.

The distribution began at 7 a.m., but cars were wrapped around the former Sears parking lot at Governor’s Square Mall even before sunrise waiting to get their hands on supplies and food.

The distribution provided enough food to feed a family of four three meals per day for the duration of Spring Break.

Inclement weather forced the event to change its date from Saturday to Sunday, but despite the last-minute hiccup, all 1,200 families were served by 10:30 a.m.

After the distribution, the Junior League of Tallahassee presented a $10,000 check to Second Harvest to help further its work in the community.

The Leon County chapter of the Florida Farm Bureau sponsored dairy products for each meal box. In addition to meals, the distribution also provided children’s books donated by Junior League members and community supporters, and toothbrushes donated by Florida KidCare and Dr. Ben Grooters.

“The Junior League of Tallahassee is dedicated to supporting basic needs for children and families in our community, and Mighty Meals is our largest project supporting those needs,” Junior League of Tallahassee President Carla Juarez Farley said. “More than 30,000 of our neighbors do not know where their next meal will come from, and we’re working to narrow that gap and make sure nobody goes hungry this Spring Break.”

The Junior League of Tallahassee hosted its first Mighty Meals in 2020 when it learned that unlike winter holidays and summer break, there weren’t communitywide opportunities to obtain food resources over Spring Break. The program initially served just 200 families but has grown each year.

“I am so proud of our Might Meals Chair, Lisa Lohman, and her committee for planning and executing this event, especially when Saturday’s weather forced us to shift plans,” Farley said. “We are so thankful to Second Harvest, our volunteers, sponsors, and donors for making this event possible.”

— Clerks cash —

The Florida Clerks of Court is celebrating the passage of priority legislation this Session. The measure aims to stabilize revenue sources, provide flexibility for improved court technology, and create a driver’s license reinstatement program in Miami-Dade County.

The bill (HB 1077) from Rep. Adam Botana, awaits DeSantis’ signature.

“As Clerks of Court, we have over 1,000 statutory responsibilities in service of our constituents, the court system and our justice partners,” said 2023-2024 FCCC President and Suwannee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Barry Baker.

“This legislation is another great step toward helping us diversify our funding to ensure our services are available and giving us the flexibility to improve our operations and technology for our diverse communities. I want to thank Sen. Hutson and Rep. Botana for advocating for these bills through the legislative process and the entire Florida Legislature for continuing to recognize the long-standing challenges we face.”

The legislation cleared the House unanimously at the end of February and passed the Senate last week before Sine Die.

It redirects all of the $12.50 administrative fee from certain traffic violations to Clerks’ offices. It also updates laws regarding the issuance of summonses in county court to allow Clerks to receive revenue intended from legislation approved last year (HB 977), which was the FCC’s priority at the time.

Combined, the changes are expected to provide a total statewide budget increase to Clerks’ offices of $28.8 million.

The legislation additionally authorizes Clerks to invest funds from the Fine and Forfeiture Fund into an interest-bearing account for court-related operations and enhancements.

Clerks hope that the changes will allow offices statewide to begin closing the gap between available funds and operating budget needs.

— Buy tickets, and they will come —

Wednesday is the third annual Baseball Bourbon and Cigars event at the JC Newman Cigar Company hosted by the Florida Sports Hall of Fame.

Major League Baseball greats Gary Sheffield, Wade Boggs and Lou Piniella will share stories of their years in the Big Leagues and will be joined by other MLB players as part of the event.

We can’t help but wonder if Boggs will share stories of how he earned the name “chicken man” or how he allegedly, on a cross-country flight, drank more than 70 beers (an event that has been immortalized in an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.)

Tickets — $125 for an individual or $200 for two — enable guests to mix and mingle with the MLB legends. As the name implies, there will also be bourbon tastings as well as food and fun.

A limited number of reserved sponsorships are available for $2,000. Sponsors receive eight tickets, logo signage at the event, online and on all marketing material and social media, photos taken with celebrities, and special recognition from the stage.

The Florida Sports Hall of Fame recognizes and honors Florida’s greatest sports figures and events, and leverages this collective celebrity to promote fitness awareness, education, and sports activities among our state’s youth and adults. Equally important is the promotion of the qualities of discipline and honor among sports participants.

— RIDERs on the storm —

There’s more than one way to study twisters.

While we may have images of scientists driving through tornadoes and cows flying, Eren Ozguven, director of the Resilient Infrastructure and Disaster Response (RIDER) Center and a professor at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, examined demographics, infrastructure, and more than 70 years of weather data to learn which places in Kentucky are most vulnerable to these natural disasters.

The research was published by Sustainability.

“Tornadoes hit quickly, so preparing for them is key,” Ozguven said. “You need to have plans ready, on an individual and government level. Our research shows where these storms are likely to have the greatest impact on people.”

Ozguven’s team used geographic information systems software to combine variables such as frequency of tornadoes, transportation infrastructure, household income and other factors to determine where populations are likely to have the resources to be more resilient and where these storms will be more disruptive.

The team analyzed data from Kentucky because of the state’s history with tornadoes. But Ozguven said the methodology could be expanded to other places, including Florida.

His project was funded by the Natural Hazards Center, a National Science Foundation information clearinghouse for the societal dimensions of hazards and disasters.

Co-authors were Mehmet Burak Kaya, a graduate research assistant at RIDER, Onur Alisan, a postdoctoral researcher at RIDER, and Alican Karaer, a former doctoral student at RIDER who is now a researcher at Iteris.

— Capitol Directions —

Family time — Up arrow — Up arrow for all of us who are enjoying Spring Break with our families, because family is everything. 🙂

Ron DeSantis — Crossways arrow — Never back down … except when you negotiate a settlement.

Stephanie Kopelousos — Crossways arrow — The former DeSantis LAD could easily make seven figures in the private sector; instead, she took the thankless, but high-visibility job overseeing The Mouse.

FL Supreme Court —??? — We’ve heard the wheels grind slow, but c’mon, speed it up.

DCF — Down arrow — We apologize, but we were unable to connect you to any available agents. Your call is important to us.

Carolina Amesty — Down arrow — Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Berny Jacques — Up arrow — He’s not afraid to speak harsh truths about his homeland.

GRU — Down arrow — Interesting. The Board no one asked for is the Board with no one on it.

Rodney Barreto — Up arrow — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.