Gov. DeSantis adviser could run Disney World government as next Administrator

Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended one of his top campaign advisers get the job as District Administrator for Walt Disney World’s government.

Stephanie Kopelousos would replace Glen Gilzean, who served as District Administrator for less than a year before DeSantis tapped him to fill the empty Orange County Elections Supervisor position.

“Stephanie has extensive state and local government experience that make her the ideal candidate to take the reins at Central Florida Tourism Oversight District,” said DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin. “We are glad to see her step into this leadership role as the District embarks upon the next chapter in its efforts to ensure an even and transparent playing field for the businesses that operate in Central Florida.”

DeSantis and Republicans have been at war with Disney which has sparked a state takeover of the Disney World government board and three lawsuits. The Legislature approved a law last year that gave DeSantis the power to appoint government board members, replacing Disney-chosen officials with DeSantis allies.

Griffin touted Kopelousos’ experience in government as making her the right fit for the new job.

“Stephanie has extensive state and local government experience that make her the ideal candidate to take the reins at CFTOD. She previously served as a Senior Advisor and the Director of Legislative Affairs for Governor DeSantis,” Griffin said in a statement. “Before that, she was the Clay County Manager for 8 years, and served as the Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation under Governor (Jeb) Bush.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized DeSantis’ pick.

“Sad to see another DeSantis ally be recommended — this should be a competitive process based on merits, not friends,” said Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando, on social media.

Eskamani also said she was glad Gilzean would not keep his district administrator job while also running the county elections.

Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart previously urged the Governor to appoint a local elected leader from Central Florida because that’s missing on the board, she said last week.

Disney World and CFTOD spokespeople did not immediately comment on Kopelousos when reached late Monday.

The CFTOD board hired Gilzean and set his pay at $400,000 at a meeting in May 2023. The District Administrator is in charge of the day-to-day operations of the utilities, emergency services and infrastructure of an area made up mostly by Walt Disney World Resort.

The board’s next scheduled meeting is March 27. CFTOD spokespeople did not say if the board would vote on Kopelousos at that meeting.