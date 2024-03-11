March 11, 2024
NAACP warns athletes against Florida colleges

Football Ball
'Florida's rampant anti-Black policies are a direct threat to the advancement of our young people.'

Florida’s ongoing battle with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is seen as a war against Black athletes according to one civil rights group.

And now, the NAACP is issuing a warning to those athletes who may be participating in college sports in the state, or considering doing so, to look at other places to study and play.

“Florida’s rampant anti-Black policies are a direct threat to the advancement of our young people and their ability to compete in a global economy. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are paramount ensuring equitable and effective educational outcomes,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

“The value Black and other college athletes bring to large universities is unmatched. If these institutions are unable to completely invest in those athletes, it’s time they take their talents elsewhere. The NAACP will remain unwavering in our efforts to hold Governor Ron DeSantis and all oppressive elected officials accountable for their attempts to unravel our democracy.”

The group asserts in a letter to current and prospective athletes that “as a result of (the DeSantis) administration’s anti-Black ideals, all state-funded universities in Florida will be forced to dismantle their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs,” noting that while “the University of Florida may be the first, they will not be the last.”

“To all current and prospective college student-athletes — the NAACP urges you to reconsider any potential decision to attend, and compete at a predominantly white institution in the state of Florida. This is not about politics. It’s about the protection of our community, the progression of our culture, and most of all, it’s about your education, and your future.”

The Alligator broke the news of the university’s DEI dissociation, publishing a memo that asserted the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer is closed, with employees tasked with roles in that effort given 12 weeks of severance and urged to apply for other roles in the university.

One of the greatest football players in the history of UF is “utterly disgusted” with a recent decision made to phase out DEI programming and initiatives.

Emmitt Smith said he’s upset with the decision, given that the elimination of DEI leaves it to the Provost to “raise money for the University and continue to advance the academic studies and programs.”

“We cannot believe and trust that a team of leaders all made up of the same background will make the right decision when it comes to equality and diversity. History has proven that’s not the case,” Smith said.

The DeSantis administration has had considerable conflict with the NAACP. Last year, the group issued a travel warning against coming to Florida, a move the Governor called a “stunt.”

5 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    March 11, 2024 at 5:17 pm

    There’s that mess, plus also they aren’t allowed to teach history either. Why would anybody at all go to college in Florida anymore? The Bible can be studied anywhere, and that’s about all Florida’s education system offers anymore.

    • Learn To Make A Shank

      March 11, 2024 at 5:39 pm

      More Prison Than Colleges: Florida

      Colleges:129

      Prisons:230

      78% more prisons than colleges (2022 data)

  • NCAA & Disney Leave Florida. Go Work At SpaceX 😂

    March 11, 2024 at 5:33 pm

    You’re bankrupt, uninsurable, major billion-dollar corporations are publicly calling you dangerous.

    You got EVERYTHING you wanted. You must be quite pleased. Congratulations.

  • Julia

    March 11, 2024 at 6:09 pm

  • Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American

    March 11, 2024 at 6:22 pm

    Good evening Sage Patriots,
    I, Earl Pitts American, am assisting The Great State of Florida in the preperation and implementation of a Sage Lawsuit against The N2″A”CP for slander, defamination, and a bunch of other “LEGAL-SPEAK” terminalogy way above the understanding abilities of the “TYPICAL DOOK 4 BRAINS” leftist readership.
    Thank you Sage Patriots,
    Earl Pitts “ESQUIRE” American

