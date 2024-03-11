Wilton Simpson endorses Suzy Lopez for Hillsborough State Attorney

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is throwing his weight behind Suzy Lopez for election as Hillsborough County State Attorney.

Lopez currently has the job. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her after he controversially suspended, and later removed, former State Attorney Andrew Warren. Lopez and DeSantis are Republicans, while Warren is a Democrat. Simpson is also a Republican.

She has served Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County since last August.

“When Hillsborough County needed a tough on crime law-and-order warrior to right the ship, Suzy Lopez stepped in to ensure justice for victims and their families. I am proud to join law enforcement leaders in supporting Suzy, because I know she is committed to keeping criminals behind bars where they belong,” Simpson said.

“I whole-heartedly endorse Suzy Lopez because the people of Hillsborough County are safer with her as State Attorney.”

While Simpson didn’t mention Warren by name, his reference to Lopez righting the ship is clearly a reference to Lopez’s predecessor.

DeSantis removed Warren after he signed a pledge not to prosecute abortion-related crimes. The former State Attorney challenged his suspension, suing first in federal court. There, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said DeSantis illegally violated Warren’s First Amendment rights with the suspension, but that federal courts had no authority to reinstate him.

Despite the controversial nature by which Lopez got the job as Hillsborough’s top prosecutor, she has been doing the job for about seven months. Lopez said her Office handles about 50,000 cases each year. She said her focus has been on advocating for crime victims and pursuing justice.

She is a member of the Hillsborough County Bar Association, the Goldberg-Cacciatore and Tampa Bay Inns of Court, the Hillsborough Association for Women Lawyers, Hillsborough County Bar Association Professionalism Award Committee and the Gold Shield Foundation. Lopez is on the Executive Council of Safe and Sound Hillsborough and Board Chair for Self Reliance, The Center for Independent Living.

Lopez served as a county Judge before her appointment, and had been appointed to that post in December 2021. She previously worked as an Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit for 17 years. Before that, Lopez worked as a lawyer at the 2nd District Court of Appeal.

She is Hillsborough County’s first female State Attorney.

“I am thankful to Commissioner Simpson for his endorsement and for his incredible work protecting consumers and our state’s vital agriculture industry,” Lopez said. “In every corner of Hillsborough County, families can rest assured I am firmly committed to keeping our communities safe and prosecuting those who break the law.”

Warren declined to run for re-election. Democrat Elizabeth Martinez Strauss has filed to challenge Lopez, but she hasn’t posted any campaign finance reports yet. Lopez, meanwhile, has raised more than $200,000 for her bid.

In addition to Simpson, Lopez has also earned nods from the state Police Benevolent Association, as well as local chapters in Tampa, St. Pete (Suncoast), and West Central Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister also backs Lopez.