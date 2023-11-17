Florida PBA backs Suzy Lopez for Hillsborough State Attorney

The Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is endorsing Suzy Lopez for State Attorney in Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.

“Floridians need prosecutors who follow the law, put criminals behind bars where they belong, and stand in full support of law enforcement,” Florida PBA President John Kazanjian offered in a statement Friday. “We know Suzy Lopez fits the bill. Suzy has always stood by law enforcement, and she will always will. That is why she has our full support in 2024.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Lopez to the office in August after he controversially suspended Democratic State Attorney Andrew Warren. This is Lopez’s first time seeking office before voters.

In addition to the state PBA, Lopez also earned endorsements from three local chapters, including Tampa, Sun Coast and West Central. Leaders from each PBA chapter praised Lopez for her positive working relationships with members of law enforcement and commitment to prosecuting crime.

“I am sincerely grateful for the Florida PBA’s endorsement. It is a true honor to work side by side with the men and women of law enforcement every day,” Lopez said. “No one risks more day in and day out for our communities than our police. They deserve our full support and will always have mine.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has also backed Lopez.

Before appointing Lopez to the State Attorney role last year, DeSantis had tapped her to serve as a Hillsborough County judge. Before that, she served as an Assistant State Attorney in the 13th Judicial Circuit since 2005.

Meanwhile, Warren may run again for the seat. Voters had already elected him twice before DeSantis removed him. In early October, Warren announced opening a campaign account to “keep multiple options on the table.”

Lopez has raised more than $86,000 for her campaign as of the end of September. Because Warren opened his account in October, financial reports have not yet been filed.