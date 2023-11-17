Hand me downs: Ron DeSantis lands 10 former Tim Scott endorsers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting backing from 10 South Carolina lawmakers and community leaders who previously supported U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who is from the Palmetto State and recently withdrew from the GOP presidential contest.

“Ron DeSantis is the leader we need for this exact moment. He not only is the only candidate who I know can win, but he will be the president who will follow through on his promises to reverse the decline of our country,” said state Rep. Tom Hartnett, Jr.

The other endorsers include:

— State Rep. Bill Taylor.

— Hampton Mayor Robert Brown.

— Berkeley County Clerk of Court Leah Guerry Dupree.

— Greenville County Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr.

— Dorchester County Council member Todd Friddle.

— Barnwell City Council member Jimbo Moody.

— James Island Town Council member Troy Mullinax.

— Mount Pleasant Town Council member Carl Ritchie.

— Laurens County Soil & Water Commissioner Patrick Jackson.

In addition to the 10 switchovers, DeSantis also earned a nod from Barnwell City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Peggy Kinlaw.

“I support Ron DeSantis because his record as Governor is unmatched. DeSantis is a strong conservative who has protected our women and girls when other candidates have turned their backs on them. I call on my colleagues to unite around Ron DeSantis, who I know will lead us to victory in November 2024 and then deliver a bold, conservative agenda as President of the United States,” Kinlaw said.

DeSantis needs the support.

As of Wednesday, according to FiveThirtyEight’s aggregate of polls, former President Donald Trump maintained a massive lead over the GOP field, at 49% support. DeSantis lost his hold on the No. 2 spot weeks ago to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who now posts just under 20% support to DeSantis’ just over 12%.

The latest endorsements bring the number of elected officials supporting DeSantis in the Palmetto State to 68, and nationwide the number of state-level endorsements to 330.

Last month, DeSantis unveiled his South Carolina Veterans Coalition Leadership Team before hosting the first official national Veterans for DeSantis coalition event in Anderson. In September, faith leaders from across the Palmetto State joined DeSantis’ Faith and Family Coalition, events duplicated in other early-voting states, such as New Hampshire.