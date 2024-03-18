Harry Sideris named Duke Energy President; Steven Young to retire

Duke Energy Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Harry Sideris is being promoted to company President, where he will continue reporting to Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good.

Additionally, the company announced that Steve Young, Duke’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, is retiring effective June 30.

Sideris has been with Duke Energy for 28 years. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s electric and gas utilities, including customer service and operations.

As Executive Vice President, Sideris led transmission, distribution and customer operations, and business related to economic development.

He also previously served as president of the company’s Florida operations, as chief distribution officer and as senior vice president of environmental, health and safety.

“Harry’s leadership experiences have included nearly every facet of Duke Energy’s operations as well as extensive regulatory and stakeholder experience. This uniquely qualifies him to lead our utilities and operations in this period of transformation as we continue to meet the growing demands for affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy,” Good said.

“Having worked closely with him over the last several years, I am confident of his commitment to our customers, communities, investors and stakeholders who count on us every day.”

Young, meanwhile, is retiring after more than 40 years with Duke Energy, including nine as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer prior to assuming his current role in late 2022.

Young held other roles at Duke, including as Senior Vice President, controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He joined Duke as a financial assistant in 1980 after graduating college and has advanced through the organization ever since.

“Through all seasons and circumstances, Steve’s leadership has made a difference for Duke Energy,” Good said.

“He has played a key role in shaping and implementing the strategy that has positioned us as a pure-play regulated company with a clear path for growth. He has brought credibility and worked tirelessly to deliver value to our customers and our investors while also serving as a mentor and coach to many of our leaders. We are a stronger company today because of his many contributions.”

With Sideris’ expanded role and promotion, and Young’s planned retirement, Good’s direct reports now include Sideris, CFO Brian Savoy, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Louis Renjel, and Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe.

Sideris will also have several direct reports, including company Executive Vice President and CEO of the Carolinas Julie Janson, who will add natural gas business to her leadership portfolio; company Executive Vice President and CEO of Duke Energy Florida and Midwest Alex Glenn; and company Executive Vice President and Chief Generation Officer Preston Gillespie.

Duke Energy is also adding several executives effective April 1, including:

— Bonnie Titone, who is being promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer from her current role as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

— Sasha Weintraub, who is being promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer from Senior Vice President and head of Duke’s natural gas business unit.

— Scott Batson, whose responsibilities are expanding as the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Power Grid Operations Officer where he will oversee the safe, reliable and efficient operation of Duke’s electric transmission and distribution systems for its six-state service area.