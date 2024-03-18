March 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices swell 10 cents

Jesse SchecknerMarch 18, 20242min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Rare disease grant program to ‘push the boundaries of science and medicine’ awaits Gov. DeSantis’ signature

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Wilton Simpson endorses Randy Fine for SD 19

APoliticalHeadlines

Harry Sideris named Duke Energy President; Steven Young to retire

GasPumps
‘The jump at the pump may not be over yet.’

Gas prices in Florida shot up by last week to $3.48 per gallon Friday — 10 cents more than the week prior and a new 2024 high, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

By Monday morning, the price had fallen a cent to $3.47. But the respite may not last, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“The jump at the pump may not be over yet,” he said. “Drivers may be in line for another round of rising prices, after gasoline and crude oil futures rose to new 2024 highs last week.”

The U.S. price of crude oil rose 4% last week, reportedly due to concerns about Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries. Crude’s closing price of $81.26 per barrel on Thursday was the highest since Halloween.

Gasoline futures, meanwhile, rose 19 cents last week, reportedly because of lower-than-expected weekly gas supply numbers. They finished 11 cents higher than the previous 2024 high.

Other contributing factors to rising gas prices, which are common in the Spring, include seasonal refinery maintenance, a switch to pricier summer blend gasoline and higher fuel demands in March as residents hit the road with Spring Breakers and Winter residents.

The most expensive metro market for gas in Florida is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are paying $3.65 per gallon on average, followed by Naples ($3.53) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.53).

The cheapest fuel is in Panama City, where drivers and motorcyclists are shelling out $3.24 per gallon, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.26) and Pensacola ($3.28).

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHarry Sideris named Duke Energy President; Steven Young to retire

nextWilton Simpson endorses Randy Fine for SD 19

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    March 18, 2024 at 10:59 am

    Any of you liberal zombies remember what the price per gallon was back in Jan 2021? I do! “Inflation Joe”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories