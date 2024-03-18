March 18, 2024
Wilton Simpson endorses Randy Fine for SD 19
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/15/21-Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, talks with the media after the Senate convened at the start of the special legislative session to address federal vaccine mandates, Monday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

He follows Donald Trump and Jimmy Patronis in offering his support.

Another statewide elected official is endorsing Randy Fine’s Senate run.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is backing the state Representative’s campaign in Senate District 19.

“Randy Fine has stood up for hard working Floridians and fought for the conservative policies that have made Florida the envy of the nation,” Simpson said. “I’m proud to endorse Randy Fine for the Florida Senate because he is a proven leader and an important voice in Tallahassee that will benefit Florida’s families, businesses and farmers.”

Simpson, a former Senate President, is the second Republican holding statewide office to endorse Fine. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis did so last week. Both Cabinet members are mulling runs for Governor in 2026.

Fine, who faces a Republican Primary against Robyn Hattaway and Chuck Sheridan, embraced the support.

“Wilton Simpson’s entrepreneurial life embodies the American Dream and I am so lucky to have been able to work alongside him over the past eight years,” Fine said. “Our Farmers could have no better friend, and I look forward to continuing to fight shoulder to shoulder to protect consumers and those who do the hard work of growing our food.”

Both Patronis and Simpson follow another key endorsement, that of former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Trump’s endorsement came shortly after Fine made a high-profile switch in who he supported for President. While Fine initially supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 White House ambitions, he announced last October he was withdrawing that endorsement and supporting Trump.

He also has the support of Republican National Committeeman and Sen. Joe Gruters, a close ally of Trump.

On the Atlantic Coast, he also has the support of local lawmakers including Reps. Thad Altman, Webster Barnaby, Robbie Brackett and Chase Tramont, as well as Brevard County School Board members Matt Susin, Gene Trent. and Megan Wright.

He’s also backed by former Senate President Mike Haridopolos.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

