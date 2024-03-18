Wilton Simpson endorses Randy Fine for SD 19

Another statewide elected official is endorsing Randy Fine’s Senate run.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is backing the state Representative’s campaign in Senate District 19.

“Randy Fine has stood up for hard working Floridians and fought for the conservative policies that have made Florida the envy of the nation,” Simpson said. “I’m proud to endorse Randy Fine for the Florida Senate because he is a proven leader and an important voice in Tallahassee that will benefit Florida’s families, businesses and farmers.”

Simpson, a former Senate President, is the second Republican holding statewide office to endorse Fine. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis did so last week. Both Cabinet members are mulling runs for Governor in 2026.

Fine, who faces a Republican Primary against Robyn Hattaway and Chuck Sheridan, embraced the support.

“Wilton Simpson’s entrepreneurial life embodies the American Dream and I am so lucky to have been able to work alongside him over the past eight years,” Fine said. “Our Farmers could have no better friend, and I look forward to continuing to fight shoulder to shoulder to protect consumers and those who do the hard work of growing our food.”

Both Patronis and Simpson follow another key endorsement, that of former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Trump’s endorsement came shortly after Fine made a high-profile switch in who he supported for President. While Fine initially supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2024 White House ambitions, he announced last October he was withdrawing that endorsement and supporting Trump.

He also has the support of Republican National Committeeman and Sen. Joe Gruters, a close ally of Trump.

On the Atlantic Coast, he also has the support of local lawmakers including Reps. Thad Altman, Webster Barnaby, Robbie Brackett and Chase Tramont, as well as Brevard County School Board members Matt Susin, Gene Trent. and Megan Wright.

He’s also backed by former Senate President Mike Haridopolos.