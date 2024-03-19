March 19, 2024
Panhandle area residents about to get access to high-end internet
AT&T is expanding fiber internet in Okaloosa County.

Drew Dixon
March 19, 2024

Banking DIgital Online Internet payment and financial technology FIntech concept.
AT&T Fiber about lay down internet lines bound to improve access for schools, businesses and residents.

Okaloosa County, Crestview and Fort Walton Beach residents will soon see access to expanded internet service as AT&T is about to upgrade its fiber network to thousands of residents, institutions and businesses in those areas that may not have access as of now.

The “Gigapower fiber network will eventually be available to increased customers in those areas as AT&T is entering a joint venture with BlackRock to enable the expansion. The AT&T Fiber internet service will augment faster broadband service to residents, educational institutions and businesses alike in that Florida Panhandle region.

“We are excited about the technology fiber (and) broadband investments being made in our community and applaud any efforts that bring high-speed internet to the residents of Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners Chair Paul Mixon.

The Gigapower system will provide increased service that allows faster internet speeds and increased number of devices using the service at once without slowing performance or reliability, according to an AT&T news release.

Work on the expansion of the system is underway, though it won’t be available for all residents of Okaloosa County, Fort Walton Beach and Crestview at the same time. Availability will come in stages and residents of the area can check on the access at a website that provides specific updates.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

