Panhandle area residents about to get access to high-end internet

Okaloosa County, Crestview and Fort Walton Beach residents will soon see access to expanded internet service as AT&T is about to upgrade its fiber network to thousands of residents, institutions and businesses in those areas that may not have access as of now.

The “Gigapower” fiber network will eventually be available to increased customers in those areas as AT&T is entering a joint venture with BlackRock to enable the expansion. The AT&T Fiber internet service will augment faster broadband service to residents, educational institutions and businesses alike in that Florida Panhandle region.

“We are excited about the technology fiber (and) broadband investments being made in our community and applaud any efforts that bring high-speed internet to the residents of Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners Chair Paul Mixon.

The Gigapower system will provide increased service that allows faster internet speeds and increased number of devices using the service at once without slowing performance or reliability, according to an AT&T news release.

Work on the expansion of the system is underway, though it won’t be available for all residents of Okaloosa County, Fort Walton Beach and Crestview at the same time. Availability will come in stages and residents of the area can check on the access at a website that provides specific updates.