Marco Rubio addresses speculation he could be Donald Trump’s running mate

In 2016, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio offered very spirited criticisms of Donald Trump during the Presidential Primary ahead of the Florida Senator’s withdrawal from the race.

In 2024, rumors are that Trump is considering Rubio as his running mate.

For his part, the Senator says he hasn’t had conversations with the Trump campaign about the prospect, however.

“I have never spoken either to President Trump or anybody on his campaign about this or anybody else that they’re considering for Vice President,” Rubio told Glenn Beck on Thursday.

The Senator talked about his “six-year contract” in the Senate before reiterating his claim.

“Like I said, I’ve never talked to them about it. What I do know is that unlike the Democrats, the (former) President will have a lot of good options available to him and I’m confident he’s going to make the perfect and right choice. But I’ve never talked to them about it.”

According to NBC News, six people said Rubio was on a list of 15 potential picks, which are expected to be narrowed down by an anticipated June announcement of a running mate.

“The list is long, and it’s extremely early in any kind of process,” a Trump adviser told Dasha Burns, Matt Dixon and Jonathan Allen. “No one has been directly reached out to yet, and I do not expect that for some time.”

One complication noted by NBC News: Florida electors couldn’t vote for a President and running mate from their own state, per Article II, Section I, Clause 3 of the Constitution.

That problem notwithstanding, Rubio isn’t the only Florida Republican getting VP buzz. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has also been said to be in the mix.

“There’s a lot of people in our party, who frankly have asked if I’m going to be the VP and I keep saying, ‘Look, it’s not my call. That’s Donald Trump’s call and I’m going to support whatever he does.’ But could I do that job? Yeah, I could,” Donalds said in February on the Will Cain Show.