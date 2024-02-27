February 27, 2024
Byron Donalds says he’s ready to be Donald Trump’s VP pick

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 27, 20243min5

Byron-Donalds
'Could I do that job? Yeah, I could.'

With Donald Trump moving closer to being the Republican Party’s presumptive nominee in 2024, a Southwest Florida Congressman is confident that he could serve the former President’s running mate.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said he would be up for the job if it was offered to him.

“There’s a lot of people in our party, who frankly have asked if I’m going to be the VP and I keep saying, ‘Look, it’s not my call. That’s Donald Trump’s call and I’m going to support whatever he does.’ But could I do that job? Yeah, I could,” Donalds said on the Will Cain Show.

He acknowledged that Trump is “going to make that decision,” but he “would” do the job, because “it’s about putting this country in position to be successful.”

Donalds knows some may be skeptical that he has the chops, but cited legislative experience both in Florida’s Legislature and Washington, D.C., as well as his roots in “the inner city” of Brooklyn, New York.

“Some people might be like, ‘Well, you know, you’re a two-term congressman, what makes you think that you could be on that list?'”

Like many of those who have been identified as potential Trump running mates, Donalds has worked as a surrogate, explaining away seeming gaffes from the former President in that capacity.

After Trump said his indictments made Black voters more likely to support him because they’ve been “hurt and discriminated against,” Donalds offered an uncompromising defense of the comments on Meet the Press. He said he “understood” what Trump was saying.

“This is something similar that Black people have had to deal with the justice system themselves,” Donalds said. “Their look of it is real simple: Well dang, if the government is going after him with foolishness he can’t be that bad, especially considering the fact that Joe Biden is terrible at his job.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • VD

    February 27, 2024 at 5:13 pm

    He would be a great pick. Someone that can actually speak and articulate things unlike the current VP who is only skilled at one thing. Right Willi?

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      February 27, 2024 at 5:33 pm

      Byron Donalds knows the MAGAs absolutely wouldn’t miss the opportunity VP Byron would present like they missed with Pence.

      He’s effectively admitting right now that he will do whatever the orange Donald tells him come next January 6th tantrum time.

      Reply

  • Josh Green

    February 27, 2024 at 5:35 pm

    His nickname could even be “Token”.

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    February 27, 2024 at 5:45 pm

    Uh… so Trump is going to pick a man of color as VP? Not sure how that plays with the whites only wing of MAGA…

    Reply

  • Christian Nationalist Fort florida

    February 27, 2024 at 6:09 pm

    N!??€r please

    Reply

