March 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Retail Federation celebrates projected retail growth for 2024
The National Retail Federation projects retail sales will increase by about 3% in 2024. Stock image via Adobe.

Drew DixonMarch 21, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida’s COVID-19 class of future physicians meet their match

HeadlinesTampa Bay

2 GOP Senators back Christine Miller for Hillsborough County Commission

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs Kathleen Passidomo’s signature ‘Live Healthy’ package

christmas shopping
While retail sales will jump by about 3% in 2024, inflation is expected to hold steady at about 2% this year.

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is predicting solid retail growth in 2024 in the Sunshine State as a national projection foretells steady retail sales increases for the remainder of 2024.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) this week released its retail sales forecast for 2024. The report stated that retail sales across America will increase between 2.5% and 3.5% this year. That amounts to a total between $5.23 trillion and $5.28 trillion in retail sales this year.

“The resiliency of consumers continues to power the American economy, and we are confident there will be moderate but steady growth through the end of the year,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Successful retailers offer consumers products and services when, where and how they want to shop with prices they want to pay.”

The FRF was quick to tout the new projection. The report by the NRF speaks to the resiliency of the marketplace in Florida, even though inflation likely will be persistent.

“Despite inflation, shoppers in Florida remain resilient,” noted Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “Our retailers are actively finding ways to stretch every dollar for Floridians by offering retail sales and promotions to maximize purchasing power.”

“Florida’s local retailers are committed to helping Florida families receive quality products and customer service at a good value,” Shalley added. “Supporting local retail not only fosters community growth, it also extends a helping hand to our neighbors.”

Inflation is expected to persist in 2024, but the NRF report said the rate of inflation is expected to settle at about 2.2% for goods and services and the labor and product market will likely see a 2.3% rate of inflation for 2024.

While online shopping is an obvious major contributing factor to retail sales, the NRF report said brick-and-mortar stores still account for 70% of retail sales in America.

Given that factor, Florida Retail Federation officials are heavily promoting their “Find It In Florida” public awareness program, which encourages Floridians to do their shopping at Sunshine State retail shops and stores.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida's COVID-19 class of future physicians meet their match

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories