Gov. DeSantis signs changes to last year’s ‘union busting’ legislation

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation updating a law implemented last year barring certain public sector unions from automatically deducting dues from workers’ paychecks and requiring a higher threshold of union participation to remain certified.

His signature came in package of 25 other signed bills Friday.

The bill (SB 1746) exempts emergency medical technicians, 911 operators and mass transit workers from last year’s law, which requires 60% of workers to be union members in order for the union to remain certified. The law also requires additional reporting for unions.

Democrats were overwhelmingly opposed to the law when it was introduced and ultimately approved last year, noting that it amounted to union busting. They specifically noted that last year’s bill targeted teachers’ unions, while exempting law enforcement and firefighter unions. Teachers’ unions tend to support Democrats for office, while the public safety sector often supports GOP candidates.

Sen. Tina Polsky, this year, again fired back at the legislation noting that it “seems like it’s punitive just to make it harder” to join a union and for the union to maintain its status.

She and other Democrats voted in favor of an amendment to this year’s bill from Sen. Joe Gruters, a Republican, that would have eliminated the requirement to use a membership form issued by the Public Employees Relations Commission in order to remove a duplicative form requirement. Gruters argued there was “no rationale for having unions complete two membership forms.”

But bill sponsor Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Republican, said it was “the only form that has the information that is just prescribed by law” and the amendment failed 14-22, with Democrats joining Gruters in support.

The bill takes effect immediately.

___

Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics contributed to this report.