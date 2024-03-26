March 26, 2024
Personnel note: Jacklyn Washington heads to CareerSource Florida

Jacklyn Washington
The First Lady's Deputy Chief of Staff is now Comms Director at CareerSource.

Jacklyn Washington, former Deputy Chief of Staff for First Lady Casey DeSantis, is joining the team at CareerSource Florida to serve as Director of Communications.

Prior to a brief stint in the Governor’s Legislative Affairs Office for the 2024 Legislative Session, Washington worked in DeSantis’ political operation. Beginning in 2022, she joined the Governor’s re-election campaign as Deputy Digital Director and continued as the First Lady’s Deputy Chief of Staff during last year’s Presidential campaign.

“I feel blessed to bring my experience and skillset to CareerSource Florida,” Washington said in a statement provided to Florida Politics. “CareerSource reaches out a helping hand to Floridians in need, reduces welfare dependency, increases economic self-sufficiency, and ultimately builds stronger families, businesses, and communities across the great state of Florida. I look forward to joining this team and this worthy mission to make a difference in the lives of Floridians.”

Washington brings years of strategic communication experience to the role. She served as Press Secretary at Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization, and spent four years on the team at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Her new role also has links to one of the First Lady’s primary initiatives, “Hope Florida.” CareerSource Florida — alongside other state agencies — work closely with Casey DeSantis’ team to connect private businesses with Floridians facing barriers to employment, such as workers who need on-the-job training or single parents who need flexible work hours.

Washington was a triple-major at Florida Southern College, earning degrees in advertising/public relations, broadcast journalism and political science. She lives in Tallahassee.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

